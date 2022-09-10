JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO