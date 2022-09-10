ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

After first loss of season, No. 5 Bolles looks to bounce back vs. No. 1 Trinity Christian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week’s matchup between Trinity Christian and Bolles has been circled on the calendar since the schedules were made. And until last Friday, it looked like it would be a matchup of the top two teams in the News4JAX Super 10 rankings. But then Bolles lost its first game of the season to Brunswick as part of the Georgia-Florida Border Classic, making this game a redemption game for both teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park

The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO search day and night in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are waiting on answers after a massive police presence in the Lakewood area all day yesterday lasted into the night. The same police presence sent a school and a church into lockdown. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it was working an investigation near San Jose...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Jack on Beach apartments begin construction in Spring Park

What was once the Southgate Plaza shopping center at 3428 Beach Blvd. in Spring Park is now a vacant lot, but 100 units of The Jack on Beach apartments are expected to be ready for residents in the first part of 2023. Contractor FaverGray of Jacksonville Beach hosted a groundbreaking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street

Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse. Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA

