Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Week 4 high school football picks: 10 area teams stay unbeaten as midseason approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
News4Jax.com
After first loss of season, No. 5 Bolles looks to bounce back vs. No. 1 Trinity Christian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week’s matchup between Trinity Christian and Bolles has been circled on the calendar since the schedules were made. And until last Friday, it looked like it would be a matchup of the top two teams in the News4JAX Super 10 rankings. But then Bolles lost its first game of the season to Brunswick as part of the Georgia-Florida Border Classic, making this game a redemption game for both teams.
News4Jax.com
Teacher vacancies up since start of school year in Clay, St. Johns counties; down slightly in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students have been back in classrooms in front of teachers for about a month now, but school districts are still having trouble filling teacher vacancies. News4JAX requested data from three of the largest school districts in the area and found that the issue has improved...
News4Jax.com
Dynamic Duo: Trinity Christian running backs Treyaun Webb, Darnell Rogers leading the way for No. 1 Conquerors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They are the horsepower that makes the two-time defending state champions go. Trinity Christian’s dynamic duo of running backs just keep chewing up the yardage — and the wins. Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers have been making defenders’ heads spin for years. They began...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park
The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
News4Jax.com
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. A base spokesperson says gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station around 6:30 am today. The driver, who had no known military...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Coast News
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
First Coast News
JSO search day and night in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are waiting on answers after a massive police presence in the Lakewood area all day yesterday lasted into the night. The same police presence sent a school and a church into lockdown. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed it was working an investigation near San Jose...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jack on Beach apartments begin construction in Spring Park
What was once the Southgate Plaza shopping center at 3428 Beach Blvd. in Spring Park is now a vacant lot, but 100 units of The Jack on Beach apartments are expected to be ready for residents in the first part of 2023. Contractor FaverGray of Jacksonville Beach hosted a groundbreaking...
Officials: Man dead after weekend drowning in St. Simons Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a weekend drowning incident in Glynn County this past weekend, according to the communications director for the county. Officials say the initial emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday when a father and his teen son were caught in a strong current Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street
Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse. Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Ghost | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
News4Jax.com
Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said. Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of...
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
Comments / 0