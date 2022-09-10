Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Annual Hillsboro POW/MIA recognition football game is this Friday
Hillsboro High School will hold a POW/MIA Recognition ceremony before Friday night’s football game against North County. Hillsboro is the first POW/MIA designated school campus in the country. The designation was followed with the idea of having a remembrance night football game. Gates to the football field open at...
mymoinfo.com
MSHFCA Rankings Have Hillsboro, Farmington In Top 10
The latest rankings are out from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association and a couple of our area teams cracked the top ten in Class Four. Hillsboro and Farmington are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively. Farmington has a record of 10-4 with a game against Jackson coming up Wednesday evening. Hillsboro is 11-4 and the Hawks are currently in the heat of the St. Louis Suburban Showdown with a quarterfinal matchup against 2nd ranked Washington Tuesday evening.
mymoinfo.com
Central’s Dual Threat QB Casen Murphy On Athlete Of The Week
(Park Hills) The Central football program in Park Hills has produced yet another Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week, this time its junior quarterback Casen Murphy. Murphy didn’t have the busiest game against Potosi last week, only throwing 7 passes and rushing 6 times, but he managed to score 6 total touchdowns and gained 280 all-purpose yards. Murphy says the touchdowns come easy when he has great talent around him.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Volleyball Off To A Hot Start
(Farmington) Farmington Volleyball is off to a hot start this season, the Knights are 11-3-1 and finished 2nd at the SEMO Dig For Life tournament last weekend. The defending Class 4 District 1 Champions played 7 games in the span of two days, and only lost in the championship game to Saxony Lutheran. Head Coach Haley Baker says her girls were exhausted by Saturday, but showed no signs of quitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
advantagenews.com
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
mymoinfo.com
Archery Season Starts Thursday
(Missouri) Archery hunters for deer and turkey can head back to the woods Thursday in the Show-Me State. Iron County Conservation Agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says Thursday is opening day. Chronic wasting disease or C.W.D. continues to be a disease problem found in some Missouri deer, including a few counties in...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City Joins The Cole’s Tractor & Equipment Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Crystal City Hornets were out featured guest on the Cole’s Tractor & Equipment Football Roundtable Tuesday evening at Applebee’s in Farmington. Crystal City is 3-0 for the first time since 2007. Sophomore Nolan Eisenbeis tells us how it feels to be undefeated. Hornets coach Dan Fox...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
mymoinfo.com
Beautiful Weather Will Rule This Week
(St. Louis) The next several days should be quite enjoyable in terms of weather. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the last full week of summer should be very nice. And you can expect the nice weather to hang around for...
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
mymoinfo.com
Dennis L. Hancock — Service TBA
Dennis L. Hancock of Hillsboro passed away on September 6th, he was 74 years old. A memorial and celebration of life for Dennis Hancock will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Forced Off The Road In Jefferson County, Hits Dirt Embankment
(Jefferson County) A Festus woman was injured in a car accident on Route ‘T’ in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 48-year-old Holly Pope was driving westbound near Oakville Road when a box truck traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow centerline into the path of Pope’s Ford Ecosport. Pope swerved to the right to avoid the collision, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a dirt embankment and a tree. Pope received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
mymoinfo.com
Sylvesta Rose Werner — Service 9/17/22 10 A.M.
Sylvesta Rose Werner of Bethalto, Illinois, formerly of Crystal City, passed away Monday (9/12), she was 106 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (9/17) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Sylvesta Werner will be Friday...
mymoinfo.com
James J. Farrar – Service – 09/17/22 at 10:30 a.m.
James Farrar of Perryville died Monday at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Shiloh Lutheran Cemetery in Farrar. Visitation for James Farrar is Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:30...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend
PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
Comments / 0