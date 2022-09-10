Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Stevens golfers win the Spearfish Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school boys golfers gathered for the Spearfish Invite on Tuesday. Stevens won with a team score of 343. Spearfish finished second, just one stroke back.
kotatv.com
KOTA Freedom Scholarships
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. South Dakota Mines hosted a career fair to help prevent the "Brain Drain" in South Dakota. One of the ponds by Canyon Lake is getting a renovation to make it more accessible and safer.
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - Exploring Welcome Market Hall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several restaurant concepts, two exquisite bars, a wine shop and more - Welcome Market Hall in Sheridan has it all!. Check it out on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
kotatv.com
Cooler air and a few storm chances to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and storms will taper off after midnight, but plenty of cloud cover is likely to stick around. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with scattered clouds through the day. An isolated shower or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
kotatv.com
The Deadwood Jam brings music & dance to the Outlaw Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 32nd Deadwood Jam will take over Outlaw Square on September 16 and September 17. Headling Friday evening is The Marshal Tucker Band, the band’s first trip to Deadwood and the first time to rock the crowd at Outlaw Square. Starting at noon on Saturday bands will take the stage and live music can be heard throughout Historic Main Street all day. The headliner for Saturday at Deadwood Jam is ZZ Ward, and she will round out the free concert series.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Hash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During these tough economic times, finding a go-to recipe that’s easy to make and easy on the pocketbook makes our day! This recipe fits the bill ... and it’s a dish the whole family will enjoy. The original version of this recipe finished the dish in the oven. But there’s no reason to do that nowadays - just keep everything in one skillet.
kotatv.com
Bike path closure due to construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Part of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed due to a reconstruction and repair project. The bike path section from Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 19 until a nearby reconstruction and repair sewer project is completed.
RELATED PEOPLE
kotatv.com
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
kotatv.com
National and South Dakota employers recruit enterprising students
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recruiters come from coast to coast to the South Dakota Mines career fair, with state employers hoping to contribute to the growing high-tech economy by keeping Mines students in the state. In recent years, area politicians, educators, and business leaders have pointed to what they...
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Mead and Hunt, the consulting firm contracted to plan and design the Rapid City Regional Airport expansion, presented their concept design to the Airport Board. The plan involves expanding TSA, moving the administrative offices, and enlarging the baggage claim area and concourse from 7...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
kotatv.com
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI investigating Butte County Structure Fire and Death
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the SD Attorney General’s Office, first responders found one dead while working to contain a structure fire in Belle Fourche. On Sunday, around 5:30 a.m., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence in southern Sioux Falls. Arriving fire...
frcheraldstar.com
New 2022 timelines announced for Hot Springs Urban Reconstruction
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Complete Construction workers continue placing concrete on North Chicago Street in front of the Hot Springs Post Office last Friday morning, Sept. 2. According to a spokesman for the SDDOT, it is hoped that the street will be reopened for two-way traffic by Friday, Sept. 23, however the sidewalks may not be completed by then.
Comments / 0