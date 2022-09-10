Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO