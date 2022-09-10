Defiance County common pleas

Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. She was given a prison term ranging from four years to 11 months to six years and 11 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given credit for 118 days served in jail while her cases were pending and ordered to pay restitution of $690 to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for drug transactions to a confidential informant. From Sept. 1, 2021-Jan. 28 Pittsley and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise which sold cocaine and methamphetamine. She also failed to appear for several court hearings. Charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony; and three additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and-degree felonies, were dismissed.

Morgan Jones, 22, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a prison term ranging from four years to 11 months to six years and 11 months, and given credit for 125 days served in jail while her case was pending. From Sept. 1, 2021 through February 2022 Jones and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise which sold cocaine and methamphetamine. A second count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Philip Hoberty, 39, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison sentence to run consecutive to a 30-month term reimposed on a community control violation from a previous conviction for a term totaling 54 months. He was given credit for 78 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Hoberty caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 14, and violated a protection order by contacting the victim multiple times between June 16-23 while incarcerated.

Marivelle Garza, 53, 408 E. High St., pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term.

Trae Burton, 35, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on March 21, having had two convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member. He also violated the terms of an active protection order by contacting the protected party multiple times. A charge of intimidation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Brandy Haynes, 41, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.Valerie Salinas, 42, 909 Ralston Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.

Valerie Salinas, 42, 909 Ralston Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.

Everardo Valero, 43, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted gross sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for five years, prohibited from unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his probation officer, ordered to have no contact with the victim or victims’ family and was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The attempted gross sexual imposition charge was amended from gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.