Area police reports

State patrol---

Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Jose Campana Gonzalez, 48, Naples, Fla., sustained no damage when it drove onto a closed construction lane and drove through freshly-poured cement. The vehicle came to final rest on the north berm. He was cited for driving in an area closed for construction.

Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., on County Road F in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a semi driven by Diomedes Camacho, 42, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it backed from a private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Troy Decant, 21, Wauseon. Decant was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries and his vehicle had disabling damage. Camacho had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated or transported. He was cited for failure to yield.

Wednesday, 7 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Harold Wirth, 73, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Tuesday, 1:12 p.m., at 817 Fifth St., an equipment trailer was stolen from the Napoleon-Defiance Western Railway. Any information leading to the stolen trailer may be reported to the police department.

Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruth Lucas, 82, 09166 Christy Road, attempted to turn left and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Linda Goodwin, 70, Bryan. Goodwin was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Lucas was cited for failure to yield.

Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., on Clinton Street, just south of River Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Mark Stephens, 48, 1921 Buckingham Court, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Allen Stumbo, 46, 139 Sessions St. Stephens' vehicle had light damage while no damage was reported to Stumbo's vehicle. Stephens was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., at 233 Greer St., Zachary Tipton, 43, Lyons, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County Western District Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 4:01 p.m., at Grover Avenue, Joshua Weber, 29, Bryan, was arrested for felony domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 4:19 p.m., at 665 Perry St., Anthony Roberts, 48, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., was charged with OVI.

Napoleon police---

Sept. 3, 10:04 a.m., at 522 Hobson St., an unidentified vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle owned by Gregory Minard, Findlay, and caused light damage to Minard's vehicle.

Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., in the 600 block of Washington Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Richard Thayer, 70, Napoleon, sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Crystal Adams, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.

Fires

Defiance---

Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., at 2107 Power Dam Road, firefighters were dispatched for a trash fire. Upon arrival the fire was out and the occupant was given a verbal warning for violation of an open burn.

Thursday, 3:27 p.m., at 880 Linden St., firefighters were dispatched for a railroad fire. The fire was in an empty railroad car and the insulation around the tank had ignited. Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:37 p.m. and had to cut apart a high pressure tank car that was being recycled. By 3:50 the situation was contained and the firefighters returned to service at 3:55 p.m.

Liberty Center---

Thursday, 12:25 p.m. firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire at T-616 Road 4. Firefighters arrived at 12:42 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire and secure the area, returning to service at 1:58 p.m.