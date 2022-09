EAST PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – To say life in the East Peoria football program has been rough the past few years is an understatement. The team entered 2022 without a win since 2016, a 26-game losing streak. That fell on September 2 when they traveled up to Aurora Central Catholic and won 32-26.

