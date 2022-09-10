ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

techeblog.com

Tekken 8 Announced for PlayStation 5 at State of Play, First Trailer Includes Real-Time Footage Rendered on Console

A PS5 Slim wasn’t revealed during the State of Play today, but we did get a first look at Tekken 8 for the PlayStation 5. This trailer isn’t just pre-rendered cut scenes, as it has gameplay taken directly from Tekken 8’s story mode rendered on an actual PlayStation 5 console at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

PlayStation VR2 Hands-On Showcases New Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain Gameplay

PlayStation VR2 builds upon its predecessor and instead of adding additional sensors, the headset’s cameras will track the controllers. This means playing titles such as Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain will be more immersive than ever. It has been confirmed for an early 2023 release, though the exact date has not yet been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Disney World#Travel Guide#Adventure Game#Platform Game#Disney Characters#Video Game#Disney Illusion Island#Goofy#Tomes#Consumer Products#Publishing
techeblog.com

Nick’s Introduces First Ever Minecraft Ice Cream, Will be Released in Limited Quantities

The rumors are true, Nick’s has introduced the first ever Minecraft ice cream and it will be released in limited quantities. You’ll be able to choose from several flavors include ‘Peanöt Choklad Glowdust’, ‘Enchanted Apple Pie’, ‘Emerald Minta’, and ‘Cake Blocka’. Nick’s is best known for their Swedish-style ice cream, a dessert that is touted as being creamy, light, low fat, low calorie and keto-friendly.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera Has Extreme Battery That Records Up to 160-Minutes of Footage, Built-in Mounting System

The DJI Osmo Action 3 may not be as unique as this Nikon camera-shaped house, but it does pack a 1770mAh Extreme Battery capable of recording video for up to 160 minutes in temperatures as low as -20° C. The battery can be charged from from 0-80% in just 18 minutes and to full power in only 50 minutes, thanks to native fast-charging support.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Meta Quest Pro Virtual Reality Headset Reportedly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Playing this Resident Evil VR mod will be much more immersive with the new Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset, which has purportedly leaked ahead of its official reveal in an unboxing video. Ramiro Cardenas of Zectriuz Gaming allegedly discovered a Meta Quest Pro box in a hotel room where he works, although we can’t rule this being just an elaborate stunt either.
VIDEO GAMES

