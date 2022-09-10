Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
The First Descendant Tokyo Game Show 2022 Trailer Shows Off the Power of Unreal Engine 5
CESA’s Tokyo Game Show 2022 begins today and NEXON dropped an all-new The First Descendant trailer that shows off the power of Unreal Engine 5. For those who haven’t heard of the game, it’s basically a third-person, co-op action RPG shooter that lets up to four players participate in strategic boss fights.
techeblog.com
Tekken 8 Announced for PlayStation 5 at State of Play, First Trailer Includes Real-Time Footage Rendered on Console
A PS5 Slim wasn’t revealed during the State of Play today, but we did get a first look at Tekken 8 for the PlayStation 5. This trailer isn’t just pre-rendered cut scenes, as it has gameplay taken directly from Tekken 8’s story mode rendered on an actual PlayStation 5 console at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes.
techeblog.com
PlayStation VR2 Hands-On Showcases New Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain Gameplay
PlayStation VR2 builds upon its predecessor and instead of adding additional sensors, the headset’s cameras will track the controllers. This means playing titles such as Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain will be more immersive than ever. It has been confirmed for an early 2023 release, though the exact date has not yet been revealed.
techeblog.com
Strange Coffin Office Chairs are Perfect for Halloween, May Not be Comfortable Enough for Extended Work Sessions
LG’s Media Chair is designed so you can work for as long as necessary, but these coffin office chairs are the complete opposite. It looks very similar to a real wooden coffin with some added cushioning for your back and bottom, although there isn’t much room for your legs to move around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
techeblog.com
Nick’s Introduces First Ever Minecraft Ice Cream, Will be Released in Limited Quantities
The rumors are true, Nick’s has introduced the first ever Minecraft ice cream and it will be released in limited quantities. You’ll be able to choose from several flavors include ‘Peanöt Choklad Glowdust’, ‘Enchanted Apple Pie’, ‘Emerald Minta’, and ‘Cake Blocka’. Nick’s is best known for their Swedish-style ice cream, a dessert that is touted as being creamy, light, low fat, low calorie and keto-friendly.
techeblog.com
DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera Has Extreme Battery That Records Up to 160-Minutes of Footage, Built-in Mounting System
The DJI Osmo Action 3 may not be as unique as this Nikon camera-shaped house, but it does pack a 1770mAh Extreme Battery capable of recording video for up to 160 minutes in temperatures as low as -20° C. The battery can be charged from from 0-80% in just 18 minutes and to full power in only 50 minutes, thanks to native fast-charging support.
techeblog.com
Meta Quest Pro Virtual Reality Headset Reportedly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
Playing this Resident Evil VR mod will be much more immersive with the new Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset, which has purportedly leaked ahead of its official reveal in an unboxing video. Ramiro Cardenas of Zectriuz Gaming allegedly discovered a Meta Quest Pro box in a hotel room where he works, although we can’t rule this being just an elaborate stunt either.
Comments / 0