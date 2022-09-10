ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles, NY
Skaneateles, NY
CNY high school drops Indians as nickname

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race

A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
SYRACUSE, NY
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year

You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Crews get track ready ahead of Super Dirt Week

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Super Dirt Week in Oswego County is just three weeks away. Crews started getting the track ready for 50th anniversary on Wednesday morning. The week-long event kicks off October 3rd with the big event and race on the 9th. Events are happening outside and on...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse, NY
