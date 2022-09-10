Read full article on original website
Cazenovia girls tennis doubles key in tightly-contested win over Manlius Pebble Hill
Cazenovia and Manlius Pebble Hill played each other tough in an Onondaga High School League girls tennis contest on Wednesday. In the end, the result was 4-3 in favor of the Lakers.
HS roundup: Cobras, Gaelic Knights battle for ‘Bishop Cup’ in boys soccer matchup (photos)
The Bishop Grimes boys soccer team staked their claim to the coveted “Bishop Cup” after defeating Bishop Ludden 1-0 in Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League matchup. The Cobras won their third-straight match after starting the season with two losses.
Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer fends off Liverpool with golden goal (video, photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool battled right through regulation on Wednesday, which pushed the teams’ SCAC Metro opener into overtime. The Northstars and Warriors once again went toe-to-toe in OT, but it was Alison Dimitrijevski’s game-winning goal that gave C-NS (2-2-1) a 2-1 victory.
Poll results: See which Week 2 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have voted for Jamesville-DeWitt at Nottingham to be the football game we shoot Friday night. J-D and Nottingham received 38 more votes than the matchup between Class AA foes Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy.
High school girls volleyball poll (Week 1): A new No. 1 in Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Section III girls cross country rankings (Week 1)
Section III girls cross country rankings for Week 1. These rankings, provided by Westhill girls cross country coach Dan Reid, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Watch: First-half goal lifts Homer boys soccer to win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer defeated Phoenix 1-0 Tuesday night thanks to a goal late in the first half from Tristan Allen. The goal was Allen’s first of the year and helped the Trojans improve to 2-1-1 on the season. >> Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 2): New...
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of the Week 1?
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a spectacular showing in Week 1, Fowler’s Devonayre Priester has been voted the Section III football player of the week. Fowler’s junior running back ran the ball six times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 44-14 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.
Watch: East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer player scores game-winner from 30 yards out (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa picked up a 1-0 win over Baldwinsville in Monday’s non-league contest, and the game’s only goal came on a 30-yard score from junior Laura Markert. Markert’s goal was assisted by Leah Rehm, who leads the section in scoring.
CNY high school drops Indians as nickname
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York school decided its nickname is “not culturally appropriate anymore” and has picked a new one. Lyme, once referred to as the Indians, will now be known as the Lakers. The move comes following news last year that an Albany area school district had to stop using the nickname Indians.
Section III girls soccer rankings (Week 2): Team makes huge jump in Class AA
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girl’s soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls soccer polls will be published on Tuesdays.
All-CNY runner commits to defending national champion
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
CNY Athletes in College: A Baldwinsville soccer player and 46 more updates
Something reminded Simone Neivel of her high school soccer career at Baldwinsville last week. Neivel, now a junior on SUNY Cortland’s women’s soccer team, earned SUNYAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week recognition after accounting for all the Red Dragons’ scoring in a 4-0 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute last Saturday.
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Marcellus girls volleyball takes 5-set thriller over Skaneateles (118 photos)
The Marcellus girls volleyball team rallied to win the final two sets and scored a five-set victory over Skaneateles in an Onondaga High School League contest on Monday. “They never gave up tonight,” said Marcellus coach Joe Schettine. “They played with a great deal of heart and fight and it was a total team focus.”
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Axe: Syracuse football reboots its special teams with defensive stars and a new coordinator
Syracuse, N.Y. — Think of special teams in football like trying to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s only going to work if the participants are fully committed to the concept.
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
