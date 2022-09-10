ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

High School Football Recap for Sept. 9, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRhJ0_0hpbkPqb00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Final scores for week 3 of the high school football season.

Normal West def. Normal Community, 21-4

Bloomington def. Notre Dame, 18-12

Peoria High def. Cahokia, 62-16

Centennial def. Richwoods, 47-13

Danville def. Manual, 49-6

Washington def. Metamora, 44-22

Pekin def. Dunlap, 28-19

East Peoria def. Limestone, 33-20

Morton def. Canton, 35-7

Chatham Glenwood def. U-High, 70-28

Ridgeview-Lexington def. Tri-Valley, 21-6

El Paso-Gridley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 14-13

Eureka def. Heyworth, 59-0

Ottawa Marquette def. Dee-Mack, 28-0

LeRoy def. Tremont, 20-16

Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Central Catholic, 28-25 (OT)

Tolono Unity def. IVC, 62-20

Prairie Central def. St. Joe-Ogden, 55-28

Pontiac def. Rantoul, 50-14

Athens def. Olympia, 22-8

Elmwood-Brimfield def. South Fulton, 36-14

Farmington def. West Hanock, 57-6

Illini West def. Havana, 16-12

Rushville-Industry def. LVC, 54-6

Knoxville def. .Stark County, 35-7

Wethersfield def. Princeville, 34-19

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland def. River Ridge, 20-16

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington, Pekin Set for Key Mid-Illini Game Friday Night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference football schedule is only two weeks old but Pekin feels like it has to pass another big test. After winning on the road at Dunlap in the league opener last week, the unbeaten Dragons host defending conference champ Washington (1-2) on Friday. The Panthers are coming off their […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep sports recap for Sept. 13, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kalen Mapvgay fired a 75 to lead Normal Community to the Intercity Boys Golf title at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Tuesday. Normal Community’s Luke Allen and Central Catholic’s Luke Allen each shot 77 to share runner-up honors. The Saints were team runner-up to the Ironmen. In cross country, Dunlap’s girls […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

El Paso-Gridley Kicker Declan Duley Picks Illinois

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’ll be kicking it in the Big Ten and Declan Duley can hardly wait. Duley, the El Paso-Gridley senior who is ranked as one of the top high school punters in the nation, announced Wednesday he will attend the University of Illinois. The 6-2 lefty is ranked as the state’s […]
EL PASO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Heyworth, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Canton, IL
Peoria, IL
Football
City
Cahokia, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Dunlap, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Havana, IL
City
Danville, IL
City
Princeville, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Metamora, IL
speedsport.com

It’s All Pierce In $22,022 Fairbury Score

FAIRBURY, Ill. — The “Smooth Operator” Bobby Pierce scored an impressive victory Tuesday night at the Fairbury American Legion Speedway as he captured the 50-lap, $22,022-to-win, Castrol FloRacing Night in America “One for the Road” presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors dirt late model event. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Def#Ivc#American Football#Highschoolsports#Notre Dame#Ridgeview Lexington#Tri Valley#Paxton Buckley Loda#Central Catholic#Pontiac#Rushville Industry#Flanagan Cornell Woodland#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Engine trouble brings down small plane in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A small Plane had to make an emergency landing in Washington at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday. According to Washington Fire Chief Brett Brown, an ultra-light one-seater plane made an emergency landing in a field behind Washington Middle School. Brown said that the crash was due...
WASHINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Big Offensive Lineman Ben Wallace Has A Soft Spot for Math

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, it’s hard to miss Ben Wallace. He’s started on the Metamora line since he was a sophomore and is enjoying his final season of high school football while also looking ahead to college football. He’s committed to Illinois State. “I don’t have to worry about college, I […]
METAMORA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
ABINGDON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 2, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois. Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0 Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13 Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16 Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20 Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13 Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22 Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13 Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20 […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy