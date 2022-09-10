Animal Friendly: McLean native's ag background inspired career as veterinarian

Before Dr. Debbie Reed became director of the Breathitt Veterinary Center at Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture, she was just starting out on her family’s row crop farm between Island and Rumsey in McLean County under her maiden name Debbie Seymour.

“I was always interested in agriculture,” Reed, 62, said. “I followed my dad around there on the farm and participated in the farm as much as possible as I grew up operating equipment, working in the hog house.