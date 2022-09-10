Study will gauge financial support for senior center

The head of the Owensboro Family YMCA said Friday the next step in exploring the proposed collaboration between the Y and and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is determining how much financial support this is for the project.

The proposal to expand the Family Y to create separate space for a new senior center has an estimated cost of up to $12.4 million. City and county governments have pledged $5 million to the project, and officials have said the rest will have to be raised by the senior center and the YMCA.