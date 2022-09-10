Spectrum Originals Drops Official Trailer for ‘Panhandle,’ Sets September Release Date (TV News Roundup)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectrum Originals Drops Official Trailer for 'Panhandle,' Sets September Release Date

By Michaela Zee
 5 days ago

Spectrum Originals has released the official trailer for the crime dramedy series “ Panhandle .” The release date of the series’ first two episodes on Spectrum is Sept. 26.

The eight-episode series follows armchair detective Bell Prescott (Luke Kirby) and traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Tiana Okoye) as they investigate a murder in their small Florida town.

Along with Kirby and Okoye, the series stars Forrest Goodluck, Lorenza Izzo, Wallace Smith, Glenn Morshower and Lesley Ann Warren. Recurring guest stars include Melanie Minichino, Landon Chase DuBois, Mo Gallini, David De Vries, Deja Dee, Paulina Gálvez, Scott Takeda and Grant Freely.

“Panhandle” is created and written by executive producers Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner, with Conor Welch also executive producing. Colin Bucksey will direct and executive produce the pilot episode. Sony Pictures Television Studios produces.

Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Bob Higgins is set to run Trustbridge Global Media’s new kids and family entertainment company, TGM managing director John String announced Friday. In this newly created role, Higgins will serve as president and oversee the development and production of kids and family programming inside TGM’s publishing houses. Prior to TGM, Higgins served as executive VP of content, kids & family for Boat Rocker Media. He will be based in New York City and report to String, effective immediately.

“Extra” has hired Melvin Robert as senior correspondent and weekend co-host, where he will be based in Los Angeles with “Extra” anchor Billy Bush and correspondents Rachel Lindsay and Jennifer Lahmers. Prior to “Extra,” Robert served as co-anchor of “Your Morning” and host of “The SoCal Scene” on Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles. Season 29 of “Extra” premieres Sept. 12, featuring interviews with Jennifer Hudson, Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton.

