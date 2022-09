(Woodland, CA) – The Yolo County Central Landfill (YCCL) has been selected for an award of $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to improve the current science and infrastructure to turn waste streams into clean, renewable fuel. The DOE grant to the YCCL – one of only 15 nationwide – focuses explicitly on Community Scale Resource and Energy Recovery from Organic Wastes.

