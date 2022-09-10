ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Outdoor Notes — Sept. 10

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

950 permits awarded for state’s black bear hunt

Applications from 24 states were received by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 black bear hunt. The six-day hunt is slated for Oct. 24-29 in black bear hunting zones of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and only one bear may be harvested per permit for the season. Permits are awarded by a random lottery system. “We had 4,773 entrants in the actual lottery and 717 that purchased a preference point,” according to Brian Eyler, Game Mammal Section Leader for Wildlife & Heritage Service of DNR in the Clear Spring office. In 2021, there were 4,716 lottery entrants and 612 that bought preference points. “Each time a hunter enters the lottery and they are not drawn, they accrue one point,” explained Eyler in an email. “Each year when the drawing occurs, their name goes into the ‘hat’ as many times as they have points. If a hunter doesn’t want to bear hunt in a given year, they can purchase a preference point in order to maintain any points they already have accrued and not lose them.” When they are selected for a permit, the points reset to zero. “Likewise, if they don’t enter the lottery or purchase a preference point in any given year their points reset to zero,” he said. Entering the lottery or purchasing a point costs $15, you can only do one or the other.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Washington County, MD
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Allegany County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Allegany County, MD
County
Washington County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Washington County, MD
Pets & Animals
County
Garrett County, MD
mocoshow.com

Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?

Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Bear Hunting
Magnolia State Live

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
WELLERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports

State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man

A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
UNIONTOWN, PA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy