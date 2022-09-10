Outdoor Notes — Sept. 10

950 permits awarded for state’s black bear hunt

Applications from 24 states were received by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 black bear hunt. The six-day hunt is slated for Oct. 24-29 in black bear hunting zones of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and only one bear may be harvested per permit for the season. Permits are awarded by a random lottery system. “We had 4,773 entrants in the actual lottery and 717 that purchased a preference point,” according to Brian Eyler, Game Mammal Section Leader for Wildlife & Heritage Service of DNR in the Clear Spring office. In 2021, there were 4,716 lottery entrants and 612 that bought preference points. “Each time a hunter enters the lottery and they are not drawn, they accrue one point,” explained Eyler in an email. “Each year when the drawing occurs, their name goes into the ‘hat’ as many times as they have points. If a hunter doesn’t want to bear hunt in a given year, they can purchase a preference point in order to maintain any points they already have accrued and not lose them.” When they are selected for a permit, the points reset to zero. “Likewise, if they don’t enter the lottery or purchase a preference point in any given year their points reset to zero,” he said. Entering the lottery or purchasing a point costs $15, you can only do one or the other.