STREATOR – The city of Streator is working on what they want to charge for ambulance services and potentially provide assistance to other communities. Ahead of the city’s October 1st target date to begin initiating its own emergency services, members met on Tuesday to discuss ambulance transportation billing and the possibility of providing service to the village of Long Point and Reading Township. Fire Chief Gary Bird recommended charging $1200 for basic life support transport, and $1500 for advanced life support. City Manager Dave Plyman says if Long Point and Reading agree they want to use Streator services, it could generate $194,000 a year, based on a 2021 call volume report for the communities. But Plyman says Long Point could be the only community on board.

STREATOR, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO