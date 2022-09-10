Read full article on original website
Streator officials work out ambulance billing costs, service providing to communities
STREATOR – The city of Streator is working on what they want to charge for ambulance services and potentially provide assistance to other communities. Ahead of the city’s October 1st target date to begin initiating its own emergency services, members met on Tuesday to discuss ambulance transportation billing and the possibility of providing service to the village of Long Point and Reading Township. Fire Chief Gary Bird recommended charging $1200 for basic life support transport, and $1500 for advanced life support. City Manager Dave Plyman says if Long Point and Reading agree they want to use Streator services, it could generate $194,000 a year, based on a 2021 call volume report for the communities. But Plyman says Long Point could be the only community on board.
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
Peru planning pedestrian skyway project
PERU – The city of Peru is looking to create a pedestrian skyway over Illinois Route 251. At Monday’s city council meeting City Engineer Eric Carls announced the city would pursue an Illinois Department of Transportation’s, ITEP Grant for the maximum amount allotted of $3 million. The grant would provide funds for the crossing that would connect Peru’s shared use path, go along the north side of Baker Lake and continue down Wenzel Road, connecting to a path along North Peoria Street.
Illinois announces $75,000 to Ottawa for economic recovery
OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that Ottawa will be a grant recipient, receiving a portion of the nearly $3.5 million statewide in funding to accelerate local economic recovery. Through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program, the State is providing $75,000 to the city for an economic plan focused on downtown residential development and short-term rentals. The grant will reimburse awardees for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan, including salaries or contractual costs, research, outreach, and public meetings as well as expenses associated with administering the grant, such as meeting space rentals and printing.
Coats for Kids
The annual ‘Coats for Kids’ drive is underway in North Central Illinois. A number of donation boxes have been set up to accept your new or gently used coats for the youth in the area that may be in need this winter. All coats collected will be sent to the Salvation Army in Streator and Illinois Valley PADS. Studstill Media, along with The Law Office of Peter F. Ferracuti, Ottawa Children’s Dentistry, Bruce & Ollie’s, Scoot’s Auto, and Sherman’s have sponsored this drive for 2022. Coat collection ends October 28th.
Possible railroad strike could affect local area
Local railroad traffic could cease if a nation-wide strike occurs Friday and that may cause problems for area residents. Commuters using Metra could be affected on seven of 11 lines in the Chicago region. Three Amtrak long-distance routes already have been canceled in anticipation of the strike, including two less...
Gov. Pritzker Announces I-55 Improvements In Will Co.
Upgrades are being made to I-55 in Will County. Governor Pritzker announced Friday the start of multiple improvements to I-55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The 93-million project is highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with State Route 59.
IDOT announces bridge work on I-80 in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, lane closures will occur on westbound I-80 between Rowell Avenue and Center Street and […]
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
Mecum Gone Farmin' Presents: The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum Auction in Frankfort, Illinois
Tractors, Trucks, Road Art, Toys and Dolls to be Auctioned Live September 30-October 1. Walworth, WI –– Vintage tractor collectors are counting down the hours in great anticipation of the historic offering of The George & June Schaaf Tractor & Truck Museum slated for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 on-site at the museum in Frankfort, Illinois. With just a few weeks remaining before the 70 vintage tractors and trucks, 400 Road Art & Relics and 1,000 Toys and Dolls cross the auction block at no reserve, both the Mecum team and eager bidders everywhere are gearing up for the sale of this exceptional private collection containing some of the most unique and rare prairie tractors available anywhere.
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
Peru Seeking Multi-Million Dollar Grant To Build Route 251 Pedestrian Bridge
If city planners in Peru have their way, you’ll soon be able to walk or bike over Route 251 without having to worry about weaving in and out of traffic. The city is applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for $3 million to build a pedestrian/bicyclist bridge just north of Hy-Vee and Liberty Village. It would look similar to the overpass that carries Route 23 over Interstate 80 in Ottawa.
Streator Police Department pursuing citizens police academy program
STREATOR – The Streator Police Department wants to start a citizens police academy. Streator’s new police chief John Franklin introduced himself to the media and members of the city at its committee meeting on Tuesday. Franklin told Studstill Media that he and Deputy Chief Robert Wood are looking to begin a citizens police academy and junior academy for high school-aged citizens.
Popular discount store opening new location in Illinois this month
Are you looking for a great deal on brand-name merchandise? Then you won't want to miss the grand opening of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Peoria, Illinois. Popular discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to host a grand opening event for their new store in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in Rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Head of ticket office happy with Sandwich Fair attendance
The head of the Sandwich Fair Ticket Office is happy with this year's fair attendance, despite a rainy Sunday. Nancy Rex says an estimated 161,347 people attended the 134th Annual Fair. Rex notes that bad weather impacts the number of people who attend the fair on any given day. Rex...
Alleged Moving Violators Slowed Down
La Salle police served a warrant early Sunday morning. At about 2:30 on 9-11, they arrested 19-year-old Jaden Alvarez of 12th Street in Peru on a failure-to-appear warrant. The original charge was no valid driver's license. They picked up Alvarez in the 200 block of Kilmer Road. Alvarez posted 300 dollars' bond and was cut loose with a new Ottawa court date.
Ottawa Police urge motorists to “Slow Down in Town”
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department will be conducting traffic enforcement in October to urge people to slow down while driving through residential areas. According to Police Chief Brent Roalson, they are asking the public to “Slow Down in Town” to keep children and residents safe. The patrols will focus initially on areas in the community that have higher complaints from citizens of drivers committing traffic violations.
Slow Down in O-Town
The stoplights in downtown Ottawa may be effective at keeping traffic below a certain speed in that part of town, but elsewhere the police are asking us to Slow Down in Town. The police department is putting together a month-long detail to encourage safer speeds in Ottawa. They plan to focus first on residential areas, where more resident complaints come from.
