Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
Star Wars Series The Acolyte Adds The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto is going to another good place: the Star Wars spinoff universe. The Good Place alum has been cast in The Acolyte, our sister site Variety reports. The Acolyte is a Star Wars mystery-thriller set about a century before The Phantom Menace, in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” The project was first announced back in 2020. Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen, The Hate U Give) was officially cast as The Acolyte‘s lead in July. Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) reportedly joined the production in early September. And...
