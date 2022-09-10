Manny Jacinto is going to another good place: the Star Wars spinoff universe. The Good Place alum has been cast in The Acolyte, our sister site Variety reports. The Acolyte is a Star Wars mystery-thriller set about a century before The Phantom Menace, in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” The project was first announced back in 2020. Amandla Stenberg (Dear Evan Hansen, The Hate U Give) was officially cast as The Acolyte‘s lead in July. Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) reportedly joined the production in early September. And...

