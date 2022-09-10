Nevada State College name change vote delayed by NSHE Board of Regents

Students, staff, and alumni at Nevada State College will have to wait a little longer for a new name thanks to a decision by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Friday.

The university had grown rapidly in the last several years, adding building after building to its education and living space offerings, but the Nevada State College name remained despite common confusion from employers that the bachelors programs at NSC were instead associate degrees.

A petition launched by the school has gained more than 1,500 signatures from supporters like student Andrei Delrosario.

"There has been progress," he said, "and the name change to Nevada State University would be a huge milestone for the campus."

Friday, the regents decided to table a scheduled vote on the name change citing potential legal and accredidation issues that needed reviewed before they could bring the issue to a vote.

"It's disappointing to everyone, not just the students, but the faculty, the whole community," Delrosario said, "especially the alumni."

The regents will next consider the name change proposal in early December.

"I want the board of regents to make that change sooner rather than later," Delrosario said.