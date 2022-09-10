Read full article on original website
Big second-half effort leads GCC past Serra Catholic
Bouncing back from a lopsided loss can be a challenging task. Attempting to do so against a team like Greensburg Central Catholic can make it an even more difficult one to achieve. That was the task at hand for the Serra Catholic girls soccer team, just two days after suffering...
Waynesburg’s Basinger nets 6 against Cougars
Waynesburg’s Ashlyn Basinger has been a thorn in the side for all teams in Section 2-1A this fall. On Thursday, the Charleroi girls soccer team felt her wrath. The University of Maryland recruit tallied five first-half goals and six overall, as the Cougars had no answer for the senior forward in a 6-1 loss on the road at Raider Field.
BVA boys win on overtime penalty kick
It took 84 minutes for a goal to be scored as Belle Vernon earned a 1-0 victory over Washington in Section 3-2A soccer on Tuesday at James Weir Stadium. Trevor Kovatch was the golden-goal hero for the Leopards (5-2, 4-1) when he converted a penalty kick with 6:11 remaining in the first overtime.
Underdog Leps topple rival Rams
If anyone was wondering what a rivalry game looked like on the soccer field, Wednesday’s game between Belle Vernon Area and Ringgold at James Weir Stadium had it all – physicality, finesse and a little drama. It was the underdog Leopards earning a 2-1 win in the first...
Scotties rally past Yough
Moments after a loud, happy celebration – screams and claps to applaud two goals in a row – a subdued hush fell over the crowd at Russ Grimm Field. Even the crickets that chirped all night seemed to stop for a few seconds. To read the rest of...
Stephen R Barczak – Belle Vernon
Stephen R Barczak, 77, of Belle Vernon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township. He was born April 30, 1945, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Stephen Barczak and the late Mary Rudy Barczak. He was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rozanne Radic Barczak, on Nov. 25, 2017; and a brother, Michael David Barczak. Surviving to cherish his memory is his sister, Janice (Edward) Fuhs of Florida; two nieces, Maribeth (Morgan) Gaynor and Stephanie (Bob) Bertig, both of Florida; a nephew, Roy Edward Fuhs of Florida; a brother and sister-in-law, George (Judy) Radic of Ohio; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where a private family visitation took place followed by a Mass of Christian burial in the Church of St. Anne at 11 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022, with the Rev. Father David J. Nazimek as celebrant. Interment followed at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To Share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Frances J. Affinito – Monongahela
Frances J. Affinito, 90, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in The Sheridan at Bethel Park. She was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Courtney, daughter of James and Mary Tozana Ambrose. Fran was a 1951 graduate of Monongahela High School. After high school, Fran was a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone, both in Monongahela and Donora. She was employed there until its closing. For numerous years, she and her husband, Don, owned and operated A&S Supermarket in Monongahela. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and its former Altar Rosary Christian Mothers. She volunteered with the Monongahela Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the former Monongahela Turner’s Club. Fran loved life, dancing, traveling (especially going on cruises), the Steelers, Pitt and working in her vegetable garden. She is survived by her son, Don Affinito and wife Mary Lou of Belle Vernon; daughter, Robin Rojohn and husband Jon of Monongahela; foster daughter, Mickie Anderson of Pittsburgh; brother, Lou Ambrose and wife Lorraine of Frederick, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don R. Affinito, who died May 5, 1986; her daughter, Donna Affinito; and brother, Bruno Ambrose. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela. Committal services and interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main St., Monongahela, PA, 15063, or the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Sharon M. Posi Signorini – Charleroi
Sharon M. Posi Signorini, 66, of Charleroi, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, with her oldest grandson, Marques, by her side. Born March 26, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Michael Blair and Rose Pager Posi. A homemaker, she loved taking care of others, watching her westerns, going shopping, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family making memories. Her special saying to her grandchildren everyday was, “I love you high as the sky, deep as the sea, forever and a day…because forever isn’t long enough.” Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, David A. Signorini of South Korea, and Timothy M. (Christine) Signorini of Dunlevy; a daughter, Sharon M. (James) Lippencott of Charleroi; four grandchildren, Marques and Denzell Bass of Charleroi, and Gabriella and Ethan Signorini of Dunlevy; and a great-granddaughter, Rose Bass. The family would like to give a special thank you to ViaQuest Hospice, especially Melanie and Jessica (Sharon’s angels). MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made to Sharon online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Joan Dohanich – Belle Vernon
Joan Dohanich, 77, of Fairhope, Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Clair Hospital after a long illness. She was born June 9, 1945, in North Charleroi, of the late George Dohanich and Irene Hegedus Dohanich. Joan worked at Brookville Sewing Factory and K-Mart. Later on, she retired from Magee Hospital and the offices of Dr. Carol Krupski and Dr. Diane Ichikawa. She is survived by her niece, Cynthia Rollings of Canonsburg; nephews, Joseph A. Burger and Raymie Burger, both of Monessen; great-niece and great-nephew, Rebecca Rollings of Canonsburg, and Christopher and Cicily Rollings of Pittsburgh; and brother-in-law, Joseph D. Burger of Monessen. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jean Dohanich Cathers; and sister, Georgetta Burger. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. Private interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.
Nathan T. Dzimiera – Monessen
Nathan T. Dzimiera, 37, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 1985, he was the son of Terrence R. and Anna Maria Ruffolo Dzimiera of Monessen. Nathan was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church. He was a 2003 graduate of Monessen High School and was employed by Performance Foodservice of Mt. Pleasant. He was a YouTuber, video gamer and an avid Steelers fan. Nathan was an easy-going family man who will be sadly missed by all. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amber Mavrakis Dzimiera; four children, Gianna-Bella, Cameron, Raelynn and Nathan Jr.; a sister, Rachel (Thomas Powell) Dzimiera; two nephews, Garan Jr. and Geno; a niece, Mila Fennell; his dog, Kujo; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John T. and Sabina Dzimiera and Fiorino and Amelia Ruffolo. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home with Father Vincent Gigliotti officiating. Condolences can be left at www.billicksfuneralhome.com.
Westmoreland County set to end deal with Monessen for blight project
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday are expected to terminate a contract with Monessen to coordinate a plan to remove blighted properties in the city. Officials signed off on a $7,500 deal late last year in which the county planning department would oversee efforts to identify and publicize efforts to remove dilapidated structures and unsafe properties from a multi-block area in downtown Monessen.
Connector considered for White Oak Park
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation appears to be eying the possibility of creating a trail connector between a county park in the Mon Valley and another in the South Hills. While few details have been released or discussed publicly, White Oak’s borough manager on Monday night asked council members to consider joining a “working group” committee related to the planning of the possible project, which would connect White Oak Park and South Park.
Lois Jean Allen Zurich – Charleroi
Lois Jean Allen Zurich, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at The Residence at Bethel Park surrounded by her children, who loved her dearly. Born July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lenora Allen of Monessen. Lois was the loving wife of 50 years to George B. Zurich, who preceded her in death in August 1994. They were the parents of three surviving children, Michael (Janis), Mary Lee (Dr. Richard Long) and Ben (Judi). She will be missed especially by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Moore of Pittsburgh; and Liz Allen, wife of her late brother, Charles Allen of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dickie; sister, Betty Lee; and her dear friend, Raymond D. Dalfonso. She was an active and proud Charleroi resident most of her life. She spent her career as a personnel secretary at Monongahela Valley Hospital and was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park, PA 15241, 412-835-1860. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Disabled Veterans or the National Kidney Foundation.
Blaze destroys 2 New Eagle homes
Two homes were destroyed and several others are damaged in New Eagle after a man accidentally started a fire by burning weeds with a propane torch in his yard and was unable to get it under control with a garden hose. According to New Eagle Mayor Chas Fine, the first...
H. Gary Cooper – Fallowfield Township
H. Gary Cooper, 90, of Fallowfield Township, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2022. Born on Dec. 2, 1931, Gary was the son of the late Henry H. and Mary Myer Cooper. Following high school, Gary served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. Gary owned and operated Cooper’s Auto Body in Charleroi for over 60 years and could still be found daily tinkering in his garage. A member of Grace United Methodist Church, Gary was the founding member of the Mon Valley AACA (Antique Automotive Club of America), a member of the Western PA Region AACA and The Covered Bridge Region AACA. Surviving to cherish Gary’s memory are his wife, Edith Mae Cooper; his sons, Dale Cooper and Gordon (Barbara) Cooper, both of Fallowfield; his granddaughters, Jamie (Steve) Renschler and Taylor Cooper; his great-grandchildren, Cooper and Emilee Renschler, and another great-granddaughter on the way, Nora Santo, due in February; and his step-grandchildren, Ashley (Jay) Keppich, David (Michele) Altemara and Madison Dobas. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon “Lynn” Cooper. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC. (formerly Schrock- Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022. A funeral service will be held inside the funeral home with Pastor Ken Custer officiating at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Interment will follow at Maple Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
Sylvia M. Nuzzaci Dague – Monongahela
Sylvia M. Nuzzaci Dague, 77, of Monongahela, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. She was born in Monongahela on Jan. 30, 1945, to the late Anthony and Bess Inserra Nuzzaci. After her graduation in 1962 from the former Mon Valley Catholic High School, she earned her business degree from Robert Morris University. For many years, Sylvia worked as a sales associate at the former Montgomery Ward in Charleroi until its closing in 2001. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, Sylvia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking traditional Sunday Italian dinners, but most of all, time spent with her family. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, Chris E. (Victoria) Dague of Coral Springs, Fla., Matthew D. (Kerrie) Dague of Monongahela, Jonathan R. (Jenny) Dague of South Fayette and Jennifer L. Dague of Monongahela; a brother, Edward (Jane) Nuzzaci of Waverly, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Chris) Hause, Zachary Sedlak, Rebecca (Robert) Hixon Jr. and Rachael, Crosby, Liliana and Nolan Dague; two great-grandsons, Robert Hixon III and Owen Hause; a nephew, Edward (Kim) Nuzzaci; a niece, Lisa Nuzzaci; and a great-niece, Samantha Nuzzaci. In addition, she will be missed as a beloved “SaSa” to her many cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. “Fast” Dague, who died Sept. 15, 2009. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, Monongahela. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Charleroi must replace missing traffic signal control box
A junction box that helps synchronize traffic signals with the railroad has gone missing in Charleroi. The box, which was installed neath 8th Street and McKean Avenue, is missing and borough officials are not sure what happened — but they will have to figure out how to replace it before a multi-million dollar traffic signal project can begin.
Monessen: Superintendent says school year started smoothly
Monessen City School District leaders congratulated students, faculty and staff Tuesday for a successful start to the school year and continued plans to work with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit to update the district’s curriculum. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
Elizabeth Municipal Authority may be sold
Elizabeth may be looking to get out of the sewage treatment business. The potential sale of Elizabeth Borough Municipal Authority assets to Pennsylvania American Water was the main topic of discussion during the authority’s meeting Tuesday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s...
Monongahela awards paving contract
Monongahela leaders accepted a contract bid — pending review — to repave Country Club Road and voiced concerns about debris on Main Street created by recent road construction. During Wednesday’s council meeting, it was announced the city received two bids for the paving project and selected Morgan Excavating L.P. Pompei Inc. for the 6,090 square yard project.
