It’s the third of three clunkers when Michigan hosts UConn Saturday in Ann Arbor (Noon, ABC), arguably the worst non-conference slate we’ve seen for the Wolverines in the last four decades. In fairness, Hawai’I was a 10-win team in 2019, while Colorado State and UConn have at least had modest success in the last decade. Nobody could have known all three teams would be this bad in 2022.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 MINUTES AGO