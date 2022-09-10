Read full article on original website
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - September 12, 2022
Mid-Buchanan 5 Lafayette 2. Full coverage here. North Platte 12 Stanberry 2. The Panthers are a perfect 9-0. St. Joseph Central 3 Benton 2. The Indians bounce back after losing the first set 25-11. St. Michael the Archangel 3 Bishop LeBlond 1. Cameron 3 Lafayette 0. East Buchanan 3 South...
Keys to the game, Michigan vs. UConn: Let J.J. sling it again
It’s the third of three clunkers when Michigan hosts UConn Saturday in Ann Arbor (Noon, ABC), arguably the worst non-conference slate we’ve seen for the Wolverines in the last four decades. In fairness, Hawai’I was a 10-win team in 2019, while Colorado State and UConn have at least had modest success in the last decade. Nobody could have known all three teams would be this bad in 2022.
