Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

E--Perdomo (13). LOB--Los Angeles 8, Arizona 3. HR--W.Smith (22), Thompson (10), Varsho (25), Carroll (3), Alcántara (5). SB--McCarthy (18). Umpires--Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, John Bacon. T--3:18. A--22,971 (48,686). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Miami football and Mario Cristobal remain a perfect pairing

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- In the middle of the toughest professional decision of his life, Mario Cristobal dialed a familiar phone number. Over 3,000 miles from Eugene, Oregon, in Stuart, Florida, Dennis Lavelle picked up. Cristobal wanted to know what his former high school coach at Christopher Columbus High thought of the move that, at that point, Lavelle had only heard rumors about: Cristobal's potential return to Miami as the Hurricanes' new head coach.
Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games...
Predicting where seven top uncommitted football recruits will land

Of the 46 uncommitted college football recruits ranked in the ESPN 300 from the 2023 class, 21 are from Florida or Texas. Those two states are typically stocked full of high-end recruits year in and year out. This year, 67 ESPN 300 recruits are from Florida and 43 are from Texas. It's no surprise to see such a high number of talented prospects, but with only so many uncommitted recruits left, those two states could help shape a few recruiting classes over the next few months.
Week 3 Preview: 'Bama, Baylor out to avoid more Sun upsets

Two more Sun Belt teams get their shots at ranked teams Saturday, a week after two top-10 teams lost to Group of Five programs on the same day for the first time in the College Football Playoff era. Both winners came from that same fun conference. There is probably no...
Barnwell answers the NFL's biggest unresolved questions: Is Denver in trouble?

A lot happens during a typical weekend in the NFL. It's even harder to track what's going on in Week 1, when all 32 teams are playing and revealing what they worked on over the offseason. I did my best Sunday night to evaluate what stood out from Week 1, but I still have plenty of questions about what happened during the opening 16 games.
No. 10 Arkansas to face Petrino, upset-minded Missouri State

Missouri State (2-0) at No. 10 Arkansas (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+) The Razorbacks finished a grueling two-game stretch to open the season with wins against Cincinnati and South Carolina. A victory against Missouri State would put the Hogs at 3-0 for the second straight year entering their rivalry game against No. 24 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.
No. 22 Penn St hits road looking for another win over Auburn

Things to watch during Week 3 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. Penn State's James Franklin could use a win here to really energize his program. Auburn's Bryan Harsin, whose job status has been a topic of conversation on the Plains since last year, desperately needs a sharper performance than the Tigers gave last week when they had to come back from a halftime deficit to beat San Jose State.
Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor

In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
How dollar tacos helped Cardinals' Will Hernandez get through his family's toughest times

TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Will Hernandez returns to Las Vegas during the offseason to see his family, he can't leave without making one stop. The Arizona Cardinals' guard makes sure to swing by Lety Villarreal's house for some tacos or horchata -- a traditional Mexican drink made with rice, milk and cinnamon -- just like he has for the last 14 years. Sometimes he brings his cousins or his mom, Angelica. Sometimes it's just him.
College football Week 3: Miami-Texas A&M, BYU-Oregon highlight the biggest games

The forecast for Week 2's college football slate was dreary and yet, the scheduled delivered. The Sun Belt rose to the occasion as Marshall knocked off then top-10 Notre Dame 26-21 and Appalachian State -- this week's host for College GameDay -- went into College Station and handed Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M an unexpected early season loss. And, of course, Georgia Southern capped the night off with a win over Nebraska that ultimately led to a coaching change in Lincoln. Not bad for a "dull" week, eh?
NFL Week 2 betting notes: Mahomes' Thursday night success

Week 2 features rare favorites and wide lines. After Week 1 did not feature a single spread over seven points, Week 2 boasts six teams favored by more than a touchdown. Five of those six large favorites lost their Week 1 games, including the Green Bay Packers. Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 9-0 outright and ATS following a loss.
The best ManningCast moments from Broncos vs. Seahawks

And just like that, with the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the Denver Broncos, the first installment of the second season of Peyton and Eli's Monday Night Football telecast -- and Week 1 of the NFL season -- is behind us. The Manning brothers wasted no time proving they are still...
