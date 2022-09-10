Of the 46 uncommitted college football recruits ranked in the ESPN 300 from the 2023 class, 21 are from Florida or Texas. Those two states are typically stocked full of high-end recruits year in and year out. This year, 67 ESPN 300 recruits are from Florida and 43 are from Texas. It's no surprise to see such a high number of talented prospects, but with only so many uncommitted recruits left, those two states could help shape a few recruiting classes over the next few months.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO