KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, September 15th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Shenandoah/St. Albert and Southwest Valley/Griswold volleyball tonight to highlight another busy Thursday. Check out the full slate below. AT Interstate 35 (Creston) AT Panorama (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Boyer Valley, CAM, Exira/EHK, Ankeny Christian, Orient-Macksburg) AT Blair (West Harrison, Abraham Lincoln)
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak
(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
Sidney powers past East Mills in 5, runs win streak to 10 in a row
(Malvern) -- Sidney volleyball used an emphatic close to win a five-set thriller over East Mills in Corner Conference action Tuesday night. The Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls (16-2, 2-0) recorded their 10th consecutive win with a classic 26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8 triumph. "This win was huge," said Sidney...
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:, Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment. Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
Red Oak board approves school security, vulnerability assessments
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials hope an upcoming assessment can address any possible shortcomings regarding building security. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a contract with Strategos International LLC out of Kansas City for physical security and vulnerability assessments and to review the district's current emergency operations plan. In total, the assessments come in at $16,188. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the contract comes in light of a recent announcement from Governor Kim Reynolds' office allocating $100 million to enhance school safety across the state.
Shenandoah man booked for attempted burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
Pavement maintenance work slated for portion of J64
(Clarinda) -- Pavement maintenance is planned for a portion of another county road in Page County. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News beginning today (Thursday), a contract road maintenance crew will clean and reseal the joints on the concrete pavement of 310th Street or J64, between Hackberry Avenue, or M48, and U.S. Highway 71. King says the maintenance is commonplace on the county's roads, and the scheduled section is in need of work.
Shenandoah woman booked for OWI
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was booked for drunk driving charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Mary Helen Hughes was arrested around 10 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense -- a class D felony. Authorities say the arrest comes after an investigation at the scene of a traffic stop conducted by officers in the 1300 block of West Nisha Road.
SPARC building project receives variances
(Shenandoah) -- Construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center's new facilities cleared two more hurdles Wednesday afternoon. In a rare noontime meeting, Shenandoah's Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously approved two requests from SPARC officials associated with its future building project at the corner of 300 North Sycamore and 505 West Valley. The first involved a variance allowing the building's construction two feet closer to the northern property line as allowed by the city's zoning ordinance. SPARC's second request was a special use permit allowing limited medical services at the location--which is currently not allowed under the property's residential, multifamily zoning designation. SPARC Board Chair Kathy Langley says the permit would allow ultrasound equipment at its new facilities--thus meeting a need for its clients.
Red Oak council discusses fiber optic broadband opportunities
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking at possible options to bring more broadband access to the community. During a special workshop session Monday night, among several other topics, the Red Oak City Council received the word that Farmers Mutual Telephone Company did not receive funding through the third round of the USDA's Broadband Reconnect 50/50 grant-loan program, intended to bolster the country's high-speed internet access. The $39 million project would have installed "fiber-to-the-home" within the city limits of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Gravity. Thus, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the council is discussing its options in bringing broadband on a larger scale to the community. In addition, Silvius says she has been participating in meetings with the Montgomery County Development Corporations broadband committee.
Fremont County Sheriff's Impound Auction
Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin AistropeDate:Thursday, September 29, 2022Time:5:30 …
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
Shen mayor, council at odds over subdivision proposal
(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a proposed housing subdivision in Shenandoah were blocked at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. By a 3-to-2 vote, the council rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Plans call for developing six lots for future single and two-family dwellings in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. Council members Richard Jones, Toni Graham and Kim Swank voted against the proposal. Jones cited a lack of information in council members' packets regarding the covenants and other specifics associated with the subdivision as his reason for voting against it. That's despite the Shenandoah Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation in favor of the proposal at its August 4 meeting.
