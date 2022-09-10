(Shenandoah) -- Construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center's new facilities cleared two more hurdles Wednesday afternoon. In a rare noontime meeting, Shenandoah's Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously approved two requests from SPARC officials associated with its future building project at the corner of 300 North Sycamore and 505 West Valley. The first involved a variance allowing the building's construction two feet closer to the northern property line as allowed by the city's zoning ordinance. SPARC's second request was a special use permit allowing limited medical services at the location--which is currently not allowed under the property's residential, multifamily zoning designation. SPARC Board Chair Kathy Langley says the permit would allow ultrasound equipment at its new facilities--thus meeting a need for its clients.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO