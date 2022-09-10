ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Huskies blank Colonials, 25-0

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team bounced back from its season-opening loss with an emphatic 25-0 shutout victory over the visiting Albert Gallatin Colonials last Friday night. It was an important win for the Huskies as Northern head coach Phil Carr pointed to this game as one...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewis County, WV
Government
Elkins, WV
Sports
Elkins, WV
Government
Lewis County, WV
Sports
City
Elkins, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

OBIT Anna Hester.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Anna Ruth Hester, 104, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, died Tue…
KEYSER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News#The Elkins Tigers
WVNews

Huskies look to forge successful boys soccer season

ACCIDENT — After an offseason of uncertainty, the Northern boys’ soccer program headed into 2022 with Corey Durst returning as head coach and a talented crop of seniors looking to piece together a successful campaign and build buzz for the future. Despite only having 14 total players on...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships

OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day set Sept. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. The event takes place at the Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

50th reunion of land surveying program held at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Alumni of the land surveying program at Glenville State University returned to campus recently to join current students, faculty, and staff in the Department of Land Resources for the 50th anniversary celebration of the program. The golden anniversary celebration for the land surveying program...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a youth in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a toddler who had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy