Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
WVNews
Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
WVNews
Huskies blank Colonials, 25-0
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team bounced back from its season-opening loss with an emphatic 25-0 shutout victory over the visiting Albert Gallatin Colonials last Friday night. It was an important win for the Huskies as Northern head coach Phil Carr pointed to this game as one...
WVNews
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
OBIT Anna Hester.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Anna Ruth Hester, 104, formerly of Keyser, West Virginia, died Tue…
WVNews
Bport golfer Jaydon Gregory taps in.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style …
WVNews
WVU's Tony Mathis Jr. is sandwiched between two Kansas defenders.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – For starters, how do you lose to Kansas in football? Piggy bac…
WVNews
Keyser captured first place in the PVC golf tournament held Tuesday at Polish Pines.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The battle for the top individual golfer at the Potomac Valley Con…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Huskies look to forge successful boys soccer season
ACCIDENT — After an offseason of uncertainty, the Northern boys’ soccer program headed into 2022 with Corey Durst returning as head coach and a talented crop of seniors looking to piece together a successful campaign and build buzz for the future. Despite only having 14 total players on...
WVNews
Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships
OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day set Sept. 24
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. The event takes place at the Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace...
WVNews
David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
WVNews
50th reunion of land surveying program held at Glenville State
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Alumni of the land surveying program at Glenville State University returned to campus recently to join current students, faculty, and staff in the Department of Land Resources for the 50th anniversary celebration of the program. The golden anniversary celebration for the land surveying program...
WVNews
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a youth in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a toddler who had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
WVNews
Defendant briefly escapes custody from Harrison, West Virginia, Courthouse, gets new felony charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man ran from a Harrison County courtroom and out a side door of the courthouse when he was remanded for a bond revocation, a deputy alleged. Harrison Deputy Z.R. Bartlett charged Akiba Lamar Dillard with felony escape after Dillard was taken...
WVNews
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
WVNews
West Virginia State Assessor, John McCuskey, discusses dilapidated houses
West Virginia State Auditor, John B. "JB" McCuskey spoke to the Harrison County Mayors Association about clearing dilapidated houses from municipalities. McCuskey noted a statewide effort to unite all municipalities and counties in one major demolition contract.
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
WVNews
West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
Comments / 0