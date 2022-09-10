ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Lexington celebrates veterans with coffee event

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Local veterans and their families were honored at a special event at Richard Childress Racing. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored a veteran's coffee event in Lexington, Wednesday morning, at RCR's Banquet Hall. It's a gesture to give thanks to veterans for serving our country. Gold star...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecentersquare.com

Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases

(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro, Winston-Salem area USPS job fairs this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to fill openings. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. On Sept. 16, Greensboro's Main Post office will host one fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (201 N. Murrow Blvd). At the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Give Em Pumpkin' to Talk about: Yadkin festival returns

YADKIN VALLEY, N.C. — The annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24th in historic downtown Elkin. Festivities start in the morning with the annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Pumpkin growers from all over the East Coast will have the chance to take home the $1,000 first...
ELKIN, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

