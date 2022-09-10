Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Lexington celebrates veterans with coffee event
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Local veterans and their families were honored at a special event at Richard Childress Racing. The Gary Sinise Foundation sponsored a veteran's coffee event in Lexington, Wednesday morning, at RCR's Banquet Hall. It's a gesture to give thanks to veterans for serving our country. Gold star...
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WXII 12
Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WXII 12
North Wilkesboro prepares for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race crowd and traffic changes
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Highway Patrol has begun to prepare the road ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023. The major sporting event is expected to occur at the North Wilkesboro Speedway during the weekend of May 19-21. State and county officials expect thousands of...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Greensboro firefighter honored for her philanthropy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighter and EMT Hannah Johnson will be honored for her philanthropy and contributions to the community as part of the annualSalute to Heroes event, put on by the American Red Cross. Johnson credits her mother, Marsha Chadwick Johnson, for her values. She was an English...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
WXII 12
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases
(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
WXII 12
Greensboro, Winston-Salem area USPS job fairs this week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to fill openings. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. On Sept. 16, Greensboro's Main Post office will host one fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (201 N. Murrow Blvd). At the...
Winston-Salem woman wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 […]
WXII 12
Give Em Pumpkin' to Talk about: Yadkin festival returns
YADKIN VALLEY, N.C. — The annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24th in historic downtown Elkin. Festivities start in the morning with the annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Pumpkin growers from all over the East Coast will have the chance to take home the $1,000 first...
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
Road obstruction closes lane on O Henry Boulevard in Greensboro, near East Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of O Henry Boulevard is closed due to a road obstruction, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The obstruction is near the intersection of North and South O Henry Boulevard and East Market Street in Greensboro. That intersection is very close to the campus of North […]
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Mega Mansion Now For Sale In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
This mega mansion styled after a French Chateau is now listed for sale in Greensboro, North Carolina. This home is 8,200 square feet in size and in the prestigious Irving Park Neighborhood. It’s located off N. Elm Street and near Cornwallis Drive and Wendover, so it is centrally located in Greensboro. The home has been recently remodeled and the rooms in it are incredibly spacious. We take a look at the home in this video.
wallstreetwindow.com
New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
