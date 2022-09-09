Read full article on original website
US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
Boondock’s Grille has Closed in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Boondock's Grille on Main Street in Fort Fairfield said it has closed as of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The owner, Steve Adams, posted the notice to the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said he wanted the public to understand why he made the decision. The Owner Cited Several Reasons for...
Fort Kent residents pick 7.5 tons of potatoes for neighbors experiencing food insecurity
Aroostook County is as well-known for farming potatoes as for being a place where people look out for one another.
Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For years, Halfway Home Pet Rescue President and Founder Norma Milton and a team of volunteers have given cats and some dogs a second chance at life, rescuing them, providing medical care and placing them in loving forever homes. They’ve also helped keep the population of feral cats and their offspring down through their trap and neuter program. Now there’s a new long-term initiative underway to move and expand their assistance even further. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin has the details.
Zombies tried to take over Madawaska Sunday night
Zombies invaded the small northern Maine town of Madawaska Sunday night on an episode of the television show “Tales of the Walking Dead.”
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
