ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

St.Clairsville Handles Martins Ferry

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257Wb4_0hpbcKxs00

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville improved to 3-1 thanks to their 54-18 win over Martins Ferry.

Leading 20-18 in the second quarter, the Red Devils outscored the Purple Riders 34-0 the rest of the way.

St.C will host Linsly next week. The Riders visit Weir.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Cadets The Ohio Valley Mall Team Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week Ohio Valley Mall team of the week the Linsly Cadets. Saturday they rallied from a 14-point third quarter deficit to beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 28-14, improving to 2-1 on the season. Quarterback Atley Cowan helped lead the comeback, with three touchdown passes and 209 yards through the air, while also […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Football
Martins Ferry, OH
Sports
WYTV.com

Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF

Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety checkpoint in Marshall County on Thursday

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to occur in Marshall County on Thursday. The checkpoint will be on West Virginia State Route 88 near the entrance to Sherrard Middle School. The checkpoint will be held between 6:00 PM and midnight. Motorists wishing to avoid traveling through the checkpoint on West Virginia 88 can drive around the […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#St Clairsville#The Red Devils#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County EMA offering training in specialized field

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Courses to help train first responders in a specialized field is being offered in Brooke County. Brooke County EMA recently received a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for their project lifesaver. It’s designed to help locate people who have Alzheimer’s, autism, or dementia who are prone to wandering. […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Irish road bowling back in Marshall County

The 11th Annual Knights of Columbus- Moundsville Council 1907 Irish Road Bowling Festival will be held this Saturday, September 17. Held at St. Jude Park in Glen Dale, the day starts with team sign-ups at 10 am. The event will only host 400 bowlers. The event cost is $35, and it features food, drinks, music, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local boy has a safe place to play thanks to A Special Wish

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – One brave young man in Toronto, Ohio got a very special gift Wednesday night thanks to A Special Wish Foundation. Gabriel is 5 years old, and he suffers from a disease called MPS II, or Hunter’s Syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis type 2). MPS II is a very rare disease, with only about […]
TORONTO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Circus Saints and Sinners, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, others, present check to children’s hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Representatives of the Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration and various other organizations presented a $30,000 check to support of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. The money was raised at the second annual Circus Saints and Sinners Party on the Plaza held earlier this […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy