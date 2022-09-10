St.Clairsville Handles Martins Ferry

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville improved to 3-1 thanks to their 54-18 win over Martins Ferry.

Leading 20-18 in the second quarter, the Red Devils outscored the Purple Riders 34-0 the rest of the way.

St.C will host Linsly next week. The Riders visit Weir.

