catchitkansas.com
Circle football continues historic turnaround into 2022 season
TOWANDA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After a 50-0 shutout over Labette County in week one and a first-ever win over the Buhler Crusaders last week, excitement is growing in Towanda. The Circle High School Thunderbirds are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010, and a win over Winfield this week will have them 3-0 for the first time since the ‘90s.
catchitkansas.com
Kansas State BOE approves proposal to address perceived competitive imbalance in high school sports
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday, narrowly approved a proposal from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to address a perceived competitive imbalance between public and private school athletics in the state. In a 6-4 vote, the state board approved...
KAKE TV
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
KWCH.com
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
kfdi.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
wichitabyeb.com
More Wichita restaurants have closed in the past month
We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.
KWCH.com
1 critically injured in southwest Wichita fire
One person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
