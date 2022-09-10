ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

catchitkansas.com

Circle football continues historic turnaround into 2022 season

TOWANDA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After a 50-0 shutout over Labette County in week one and a first-ever win over the Buhler Crusaders last week, excitement is growing in Towanda. The Circle High School Thunderbirds are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010, and a win over Winfield this week will have them 3-0 for the first time since the ‘90s.
TOWANDA, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

More Wichita restaurants have closed in the past month

We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wet highway causes crash, killing 1 in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim in a Saturday morning deadly crash. KHP says 23-year-old Damian Conner, of Whitewater, died after his 2007 Nissan Altima crashed into a semi tractor-trailer on I-135 southbound. Due to heavy traffic, cars were at a complete...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WICHITA, KS

