Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/15
The South Knox Boys Soccer team remained unbeaten on the season after blanking Sullivan 7-0. Jackson Thomas and Braydon Loudermilk each had a hat trick for the Spartans. The South Knox Boys tennis team lost to Sullivan 4-0. (Volleyball) The South Knox girl’s volleyball team best Lawrenceville 2-0. Addy Delisle...
wzdm.com
Sports Calendar for Wednesday, 9/14
The South Knox volleyball team plays at Lawrenceville. The Rivet Boys tennis team is at Pike Central. South knox tennis team plays at Sullivan. The South Knox Boys soccer team plays host to Sullivan.
wzdm.com
Christopher Malott, 58, Vincennes
Christopher Alan Malott, 58, of Vincennes, passed away at 4:13 pm Friday, September 9, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born on July 25, 1964, in Evansville, Indiana to Arthur and Carolyn (Kahre) Malott. Chris worked as a bricklayer for many years. Surviving are his brother Steven...
wzdm.com
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 9/13
The South Knox boys soccer team is now 9-0-1 after downing Richland County Illinois 5-1. Jackson Thomas had a hat trick for the Spartans. The Rivet girls soccer team lost to Evansville Christian 13-0. (Tennis) The South Knox Tennis team blanked White River Valley 5-0. Winning in singles play for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wzdm.com
Larry Kellams, 72, Vincennes
Larry Nathaniel Kellams, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Eastgate Manor in Washington, Indiana. Larry was born on January 25, 1950 in Vincennes, Indiana and is the son of Jerome “Bill” and Mary (Clark) Kellams. He married Sandy Kellams on August 30, 1980. Larry...
wzdm.com
More Hydrant Flushing Set for Tonight
Tonight will mark the end of the first week of hydrant flushing activity in Vincennes. The flushing will happen in an area covering Fourth Street from Willow to Saint Clair, and Fifth and Sixth Streets from Willow to College. The hydrant flushing will run from 8:00 tonight to 4:00 Friday...
wzdm.com
Daviess County SBA Headquarters to Close Thursday
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close Thursday at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike Counties.
wzdm.com
Emily Moore, 97, Washington
Emily Bertha Moore, 97, died on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Fort Myers, FL. Born in Washington, IN, to William S. and Emily Ethyl (Fish) Moore, she graduated in 1943 from Washington High School. Emily lived in Indianapolis most of her adult life, but Washington always held a special place in her heart. Despite growing up during the Depression and World War II, Emily always described her childhood in Washington with her family of eight siblings as a magical time full of happy memories. She said the hardships of the time were outweighed by the charms of a small town and the love of a large family. She enjoyed returning to Washington throughout her life for visits and reunions, and loved staying in touch with the new generations of family shaping Washington and beyond today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wzdm.com
U.S. SBA Outreach Center Closes at 4 P.M. Today
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close today at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Knox, Daviess, Greene, Martin, and Pike Counties.
wzdm.com
Repairs Expected Soon on Downed Stoplight at Sixth and Busseron in Vincennes
Repairs are expected within days for the damaged stoplight at Sixth and Busseron. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the light was damaged by a utility truck mishap. The problem came from a couple of old bolts being sheared off, causing the fall of the traffic signal. However, Sprague knows the repair won’t be easy.
wzdm.com
Mid-October Opening Expected for Gregg Park Shelter House Restrooms
A mid-October re-opening is planned for the restrooms at Gregg Park. The facilities were closed due to a water leak from a line stretching from Washington Avenue to the enclosed shelter house, and to a nearby fountain and misting device. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore estimates the repair will...
wzdm.com
VWU Takes Bids Under Advisement for Water Tank Construction
Vincennes Water Utilities Board members have taken bids under advisement for a new company to build the utility’s new water tower. The tower will be constructed just off Richard Bauer Drive, near Lincoln High School and Clark Middle School. The lowest bid comes from Sebree, Kentucky’s Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors. Their bid for a two million gallon water tank was just under $6.6 million, with the lowest bid for a 1.5 million gallon model at just over $5.3 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wzdm.com
Traditional Vincennes Christmas Parade Set for December 9th
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th, to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in...
wzdm.com
LTC Near Robinson to Break Ground on 23,000 Square Foot Facility
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held September 23rd for a new 23,000 square foot building on the campus of Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. The building will be the future home of the Crawford County Recreation Center and include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with free weights and strength and cardiovascular machines. It will also have three rooms for fitness classes. There will also be a large indoor walking track and two indoor multipurpose sport courts.
wzdm.com
Trash Collection Back on Minds of Vincennes City Council
The City of Vincennes has returned its focus to adjusting rates for the City’s trash collection. Numbers from a survey by Reedy Financial show the City is currently losing around $60,000 a year on trash collection in Vincennes. Options are making the trash fee part of each residence’s water...
wzdm.com
KC Council Approves Additional Appropriation for Ouabache Trails Park Electric Repairs
The Knox County Council has approved $59,000 in extra funds for the County Parks Department. The funding is part of continued electrical repairs needed at the park just north of Vincennes. Council members also approved $100,000 in a gentleman’s agreement for renovation of space in the Bierhaus Building for the...
wzdm.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
wzdm.com
Knox County Council Enters Day 4 of Budget Hearings
Today is the fourth and last day of budget week for the Knox County Council. Today continues a process started yesterday to slot funds into line items for various County departments. Council president Harry Nolting expects some of those slots to be filled with raises for 2023. Nolting also knows...
wzdm.com
Fog Sealing Closure Set for Part of Tuesday on Sixth Street Road
A temporary closure will happen on Sixth Street Road in southern Knox County. Crews will do fog sealing work on Sixth Street Road from Transformer Road to Beal Road. The work will take up only part of the day. School traffic is not expected to be affected.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Board of Works Renews City’s Workman’s Comp Insurance
The Vincennes Board of Works approved a renewal of the City’s workman’s compensation insurance with German-American Insurance. The cost for the next year is $82,300 — up nearly $10,000 from last year. The Board also approved an agreement with INDOT for further assistance on Phase Two of...
Comments / 0