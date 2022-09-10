Emily Bertha Moore, 97, died on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Fort Myers, FL. Born in Washington, IN, to William S. and Emily Ethyl (Fish) Moore, she graduated in 1943 from Washington High School. Emily lived in Indianapolis most of her adult life, but Washington always held a special place in her heart. Despite growing up during the Depression and World War II, Emily always described her childhood in Washington with her family of eight siblings as a magical time full of happy memories. She said the hardships of the time were outweighed by the charms of a small town and the love of a large family. She enjoyed returning to Washington throughout her life for visits and reunions, and loved staying in touch with the new generations of family shaping Washington and beyond today.

