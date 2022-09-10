ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Guilderland dominates Averill Park, 42-20

By Brandon Williams
 5 days ago

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Guilderland Flying Dutchmen opened their season with a home game at Mohonasen Friday night while their turf is being finished, and they squared off with the 1-0 Averill Park Warriors.

With no score in the first quarter, Guilderland quarterback Travis Bersch goes play action, and opens things up for Troy Berschwinger. He’s got nothing but endzone in front of him for a 55-yard touchdown.

The Warriors would respond late in the quarter. Jacob Phelps made a cut up the field and was off to the races. Averill Park would take a 14-7 lead, but Guilderland was able to power back in the end to win it 42-20.

