Montevallo defeats Bibb County in the final two sets of match
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo came out triumphantly in a match against the Bibb County Choctaws on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Going into the fifth and final set 2-2, the Bulldogs secured their latest win 3-2. The Bulldogs started the evening on a high note, winning the first set of the match 25-19. However, Montevallo was trailing behind 2-1 by the beginning of the fourth set. The Bulldogs were defeated by the Choctaws 25-22 and 27-25 in the second and third set.
Buck Creek Lacrosse to return in November
ALABASTER – Families who attended last year’s edition of Buck Creek Lacrosse will be happy to know the program is returning this upcoming November. The free event offers Shelby County boys and girls the opportunity to try out lacrosse every Monday throughout the month of November so they can see if they enjoy the sport before tryouts begin in the spring. While last year’s program held lacrosse for three Mondays in the month, the program coordinator Jim Wiley said this year they intend on holding the program for four Mondays.
The SCHS Wildcats celebrate homecoming early due to weather
COLUMBIANA – Homecoming in any town is full of tradition and excitement, but at the oldest high school in the county, Shelby County High School, those root celebrations run just a little deeper. This year, due to the threat of inclement weather, the town made last-minute changes that would...
Shelby County bands show their pride in 18th annual Showcase of Bands
NORTH SHELBY – Shelby County bands displayed their pride as they performed their shows to a crowd at this year’s Shelby County Showcase of Bands. The annual event was hosted this year by Oak Mountain High School and was held at Heardmont Park from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 13.
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
UM continues climb in best colleges rankings
MONTEVALLO – U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Montevallo as one of the best colleges in the South in multiple categories for the 14th consecutive year. “We are especially pleased to move up again in the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of UM, said. “An overall ranking this high, as well as a ranking of number six in the Best Value category, is indicative of a student-first culture and a stellar institutional value proposition.”
Divorces for Aug. 4 through Sept. 5
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 4-Sept. 5:. -Thomas Raymond Coleman, III, of Birmingham, and Christina Lynn Coleman, of Scotland, PA. -Joshua Lee Smith, of Jemison, and Ashley Nicole Smith, of Harpersville. -Sandra Espinoza Castro, of Montevallo, and Luis Arguello Vazquez, of Montevallo. -Timothy O’Neal...
Arrest reports for Aug. 25 through Sept. 6
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 25 through Sept. 6. -Bryan Patrick Williams, 41, of Calera, menacing. -Damian Craig Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Damian Craig Hudson, 25, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft...
Restaurant scores for July
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from July 1-31: -Kentucky Fried Chicken; 950 North Main Street, Montevallo; 7/18/22; 73. -Panjwani and Son LLC dba Exxon; 5373 Highway 280, Harpersville; 7/19/22; 78. -Mama Coco Cantina LLC; 8176 Highway 31, Calera; 7/6/22; 82. -Burger King #5490; 517 Cahaba Park...
Matthew Blount Memorial Ride set for Sept. 17
PELHAM – Matthew Blount served as a medic in the U.S. Army before he passed away from cancer in 2012. A memorial ride has occurred every year since his death to honor him as well as veterans all across the U.S. The Matthew Blount Memorial Ride is set for...
Municipal police reports for Aug. 24 through Sept. 7
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7. -Operating vehicle without insurance from the 700 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). -Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or lesS) from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was office-type...
Full Moon BBQ in Alabaster awarded Small Employer of the Year at Alabama Governor’s Committee annual awards
ALABASTER – The Alabaster location of Full Moon BBQ received special recognition at the Alabama Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities (AGCEPD) annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8. The AGCEPD is a program of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. The program’s goals include...
Residents try food, support education at 14th annual Taste of Shelby County
HOOVER – Inverness Country Club was crowded on Thursday, Sept. 8 as residents gathered to try a variety of dishes from across the county during the 14th annual Taste of Shelby County. “We’ve got a great turnout,” said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the Shelby County Schools Education Fund....
Columbiana Beautification Board to host Midnight Café
COLUMBIANA – The Midnight Café will come back to Columbiana this fall. In the fall of 2018, local business owner Leigh Ann Langley hosted this local event publicly for the first time. Previously it had been something only the students of gifted resources teacher Martha Bentley, had the privilege of attending.
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 17 through Aug. 25
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 17 through Aug. 25. -Miscellaneous incident from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. Aug. 19. -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham....
Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
Thousands attend Montevallo’s 2022 Tinglewood Festival
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s annual woodworking art festival drew thousands of people to Orr Park for hours of wood-related activities and live entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 10. Organizers of the fourth annual Tinglewood Festival reported a nearly perfect weather day as an estimated 6,000 attendees and more than 100...
Chelsea residents participate in annual JOHO 5K
It was cloudy Saturday morning, Sept. 10 as participants took off in the annual JOHO Missions 5K. The race was hosted by New Life Church and began near Chelsea Park Elementary School at 8 a.m. “We’ve been doing this run since 2014, so it’s a staple in the community,” New...
City of Hoover to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day
HOOVER – It’s time for those who live in Hoover and Indian Springs Village to clean out their homes of unwanted materials. The city of Hoover will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We do this twice a year just to ensure people have...
Pelham to hold “National Night Out”
PELHAM – The Pelham Police and Fire Departments will be holding “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Pelham City Park. “National Night Out” is an evening to recognize officers and first responders. “’National Night Out’ is one of our favorite nights...
