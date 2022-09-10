ALABASTER – Families who attended last year’s edition of Buck Creek Lacrosse will be happy to know the program is returning this upcoming November. The free event offers Shelby County boys and girls the opportunity to try out lacrosse every Monday throughout the month of November so they can see if they enjoy the sport before tryouts begin in the spring. While last year’s program held lacrosse for three Mondays in the month, the program coordinator Jim Wiley said this year they intend on holding the program for four Mondays.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO