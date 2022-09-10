ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armada, MI

Cros-Lex's belief in Gavin Espinoza helps Pioneers oust Armada

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
CROSWELL — Mike LeGrow asked Gavin Espinoza what he wanted to do. The Croswell-Lexington football coach was leaving the decision up to his quarterback.

With two seconds left in the first half and a 19-6 lead, the Pioneers were looking to throw Armada a gut punch. They had the ball on the Tigers' 8-yard line.

LeGrow called a timeout so his team could determine a play. Espinoza had something in mind. He wanted to hit wide receiver Trevor Soule in single coverage.

"I was like, 'Alright, cool. We can make that happen,' " LeGrow said. "And you trust your guys in those situations."

Sure enough, Espinoza found Soule isolated near the left corner of the end zone as time expired. The 6-foot-3 wideout went up and retrieved the ball before falling to the ground.

"Throwing it up to Trevor, he's a good wide receiver," Espinoza said. "He has hops. If you throw it up to him, he can go get it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03whjx_0hpbc32m00

"It's nice when Gavin can audible," Soule said. "When we see different coverages, he tells me what to do and we work as a team. It's nice to have a quarterback like that."

"You want to call what your quarterback wants," LeGrow said. "And when you get that kind of relationship with a QB, it's special."

The Pioneers displayed just how special their offense can be and cruised past Armada, 34-12, at home Friday night. Cros-Lex improved to 3-0 on the season while the Tigers fell to 2-1.

"They made plays and we didn't," Armada coach Kyle Rowley said. "We made mistakes and they didn't. Bottom line. But you know what I loved? The kids never quit. They brought it ... and if there was even more time on the clock they'd still be playing. That's just the kind of group we are. I'm proud of them."

"We didn't really make too many mistakes," LeGrow said. "That was the key ... it's nice because it's really hard to replicate championship-level football games in practice. So getting it out here and seeing kids gut it out, when it comes to crunch time, that's what (our kids) do."

Espinoza threw for three touchdowns against one interception and also ran for a score. It was just his third start at quarterback, but the junior already has LeGrow's blessing to audible at the line of scrimmage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUIIY_0hpbc32m00

"Whoever he puts on the field, he's going to trust," Espinoza said. "Having a coach like that is pretty big."

"Coach-led teams are good," LeGrow said. "Player-led teams are elite."

The Pioneers are in the process of becoming elite. Friday's win was the third time this season they've beaten a team by double digits. Cros-Lex has now outscored opponents 129-26 in its first three games.

"All the credit to them, they're a great football team," Rowley said. "But we're going to move forward, fix our mistakes and get back to work."

Armada's 12 points were courtesy of a 5-yard touchdown run by Leo Andrews and a 3-yard run from Vinny Fodale.

The Tigers' sideline was quiet after the loss. But Rowley and his team know that one result doesn't define a season.

"One big thing about high school football is there's a big picture," Rowley said. "If you focus on one game, one game can ruin your season. We won't do that ... I'll let them feel sorry for themselves for another 12 hours and then after that, we're on to Imlay City. It's game three. We've got a lot of football left."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Cros-Lex's belief in Gavin Espinoza helps Pioneers oust Armada

