A Will Baker barrage grants Cohasset High football team an opening win over Abington

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

COHASSET – Welcome back, Will Baker. It's good to see you again.

Well, for some people – Pete Afanasiw and fans of the Cohasset High football team, in particular. Opposing linebackers and defensive linemen, not so much.

The senior quarterback bulldozed his way to 151 rushing yards on 21 carries, went 10-for-13 passing for 111 yards and posted four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Skippers' convincing 28-6 win over Abington on Friday.

“The kid’s a beast, I’m sorry. He’s 6-4, 220. He runs as hard as anyone I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. He’s just an animal, the kind of kid you’d have to have on the team," said Afanasiw, Cohasset's head coach who also noted he would not have wanted to suit up for the opponent Green Wave: "The coaches were talking about it – imagine putting on pads and trying to tackle him. I’m 6-3, 220. I’m like, I don’t want to take that kid on.”

The last time Baker took the field, he rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown and threw for 82 yards on a 4-for-9 clip as a junior in the Division 7 Super Bowl last December, a 27-12 win over Wahconah at Gillette Stadium. It was the Skippers' second title in program history, the previous one came in 2014.

He, as well as the team, resumed a similar success level of that from nine months ago.

“(Friday's performance was because of) the O-line, obviously, and the rest of the team of course,” Baker said. “But I’m a big dude. I feel like once I get to the secondary from the O-line’s help, I can keep my legs moving and break some tackles.”

Baker did just that on Cohasset's second drive of the game, as he rammed in for a five-yard score after hooking up with receiver Thomas Hansen – his top target in the win – to arrange the red zone chance. The sequence answered a score from Abington's Isaiah Ricketson (12 carries, 82 yards and 1 TD) just minutes before. A successful PAT from Hansen gave Cohasset a 7-6 lead with 1:07 to play in the first quarter.

Knowing that Cohasset graduated four of its five starting linemen from last year's Super Bowl run makes Baker's production all the more impressive. Senior co-captains Santiago Talavera-Rubio and Robbie Norton teamed up with senior Ted Fox, junior Ben Joyce and junior Declan Lee to clear enough room for Baker and junior Liam Appleton to run.

A good first impression for the lines, both offensively and defensively?

“Oh gosh yeah,” said Afanasiw. “Playing the way that we played, physical football and actually being able to put our hat on some good quality 48 minutes of football, was awesome.”

The Baker-Hansen connection was seen again in waning moments of the third, as Hanson leaped up in the back corner of the end zone to snag a 22-yard touchdown throw and expand Cohasset's cushion to 21-6 with 57 seconds to play in the quarter.

“Thomas picked up right where he left off (from last year), he’s got great hands. Jamie (Smith, a senior) didn’t get many throws his way, I think they were putting two guys on him a lot but Liam’s available," Afanasiw said. "We have a lot of multi-faceted athletes that can get the ball in a number of different manners. We just try to exploit what we can.”

Hansen made four grabs for 89 yards in the win.

“His route-running, his hands and his composure are just unparalleled," Afanasiw said. "He’s just cool, calm and collected. He very rarely, if ever, drops the ball. He and Will do have some really nice chemistry.”

“I trust Thomas (and senior) Jamie … I trust them all. I can trust them one-on-one. I gave Tom the jump ball and he got it," Baker said. "That’s just being good teammates and I trust them over anyone.”

Baker put the finishing touches on the win with his second rushing TD of the night, this one from 10 yards out with 6:56 to go.

Afanasiw gauged that Friday was the first time Cohasset won its season-opener in approximately four or five years – potentially more. Abington took last year's matchup, also the first game of the season, by a 28-14 final.

"It’s good to go against a quality opponent and have the kids rise to the occasion and execute. We do have a lot of holes that we had to fill from last year," Afanasiw said. One of those holes is at linebacker and defensive end, two positions from which the Skippers bid farewell to several players this spring. "We saw some good things today – things we need to work on, but we saw some really good things.”

“I think we still always have the underdog mentality. We lost our whole offensive line – it’s not like we’re the same team we were last year,” said Baker. “We keep telling everyone that, but we're a hell of a football team and that’s all we need. A lot of mistakes we need to clean up, but Pembroke (away, Thursday , Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.) is next. That’s where our minds are.”

