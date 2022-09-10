ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Governor Brown requests a Federal Emergency Declaration for wildfires

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Wednesday, September 14, on her request to President Biden, to approve a federal emergency declaration for the state of Oregon, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, due to the extreme risk of wildfires. The request...
OREGON STATE
Wolf family establishes home in northern Oregon Cascades

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated a new area in the northern Oregon Cascades as an “area of known wolf activity” where a family of wolves has established itself. The agency made the announcement Monday in a news release. Biologists with the Confederated Tribe of...
OREGON STATE
Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
OREGON STATE
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Weyerhaeuser timber company employees strike over wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees at Weyerhaeuser sites in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. KATU News confirmed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been ongoing since this spring.
OREGON STATE
New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country. A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than what is reported in US veterans. Those who've struggled with it say it's also very hard to ask for help. "The number one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Helens police investigating screws thrown on road

ST. HELENS, Ore. — St. Helens police need your help tracking down the person reportedly throwing screws on the road near Highway 30 and Gable Road. Police said they’ve gotten multiple reports of damage to cars in that area. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed one of...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound gator from South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on a South Carolina lake. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch, in Lake Marion, the largest lake in the state. While they fell...
ANIMALS
Miss Oregon USA Arielle Freytag

Miss Oregon USA 2022 Arielle Freytag joined us with an inside look at her interesting life and reign representing Oregon. For more information on Arielle visit her Instagram page.
OREGON STATE
Crash blocks I-205 northbound near SR-500

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A crash involving a semitruck has much of Interstate 205 northbound blocked near SR-500 on Thursday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation says the crash happened near milepost 31, and is blocking the left and center lanes. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route...
WASHINGTON STATE

