Mic’d Up: Stillwater’s Ian Godfrey

WATERVLIET, NY ( NEWS10 ) — After a trip to the Class D section title game, Stillwater football is embracing a whole new challenge this season, making the leap from Class D to Class C. They traveled to Watervliet on Friday night for their first Class C North matchup.

The Cannoneers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead on a long touchdown pass from Jamel Ward to Malik Simms. It was all Warriors form there. Luke Lilac returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Quarterback Colby Paffen then found Trevor Cowin for touchdowns on consecutive possessions. Stillwater scored 56 unanswered points to roll Watervliet 56-6.

Stillwater has a bye next week, before hosting Rensselaer on September 23rd. Watervliet will look to bounce back on the road next Friday night at Mechanicville.

