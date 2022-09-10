Mic’d Up: Stillwater’s Ian Godfrey
WATERVLIET, NY ( NEWS10 ) — After a trip to the Class D section title game, Stillwater football is embracing a whole new challenge this season, making the leap from Class D to Class C. They traveled to Watervliet on Friday night for their first Class C North matchup.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The Cannoneers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead on a long touchdown pass from Jamel Ward to Malik Simms. It was all Warriors form there. Luke Lilac returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Quarterback Colby Paffen then found Trevor Cowin for touchdowns on consecutive possessions. Stillwater scored 56 unanswered points to roll Watervliet 56-6.
Stillwater has a bye next week, before hosting Rensselaer on September 23rd. Watervliet will look to bounce back on the road next Friday night at Mechanicville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0