Shirts available to order for Dream for Weave Southern Slam volleyball tournament
Coffee County Central Lady Raider volleyball will welcome 15 other teams to Manchester Saturday for the Dream for Weave Southern Slam volleyball tournament. T-shirts are now available for anyone to pre-order. The tournament will use a total of four courts at three separate gyms and feature plenty of volleyball. A...
SCHEDULE DROP: Red Raider, Lady Raider basketball schedules set for 2022-23
High school basketball season tips off in just two months when the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders and Red Raiders welcome Rockvale to Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on November 15. After that a busy winter awaits. The five-time defending district champion Lady Raiders have a packed schedule, including a...
VOLLEYBALL: Coffee Middle completes season sweep of South Franklin
Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders made quick work of South Franklin Monday in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. (click here to listen to the replay). Coffee Middle swept the match 2-0 (best of 3), 25-13,...
Michael Patrick Griffin
Mr. Michael Patrick Griffin, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Manchester. Michael was born October 10, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to his late parents Lt. Colonel Charles Griffin and Marilyn Griffin. He was a rambunctious kid who love riding his bike and hanging out at the movies. Michael starting working delivering newspapers and working at the family gas station. He graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1974 and then went to MTSU where he ultimately graduated with a Master’s Degree in business. Mike loved his family and never knew a stra nger. In his free time, he loved watching Star Trek, working on cars, watching westerns, and relaxing at home. Michael was a hard worker and he instilled his work ethic into his daughters.
Tennessee gas prices fall nearly 11 cents compared to last week
Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month ago and 37 cents more than one year ago. “Gas prices across the state are now on...
Birthdays – Sept. 9, 2022
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
City board to hold special called meeting Wednesday, September 21
Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 with a couple of important items. First on the agenda is to appoint interim directors for the water and sewer department and Manchester Police Department so that the assistant directors who have been serving in a director-type role can receive backpay for their efforts. That motion was made by newly elected alderman Donny Parsley at a recent meeting.
