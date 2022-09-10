Mr. Michael Patrick Griffin, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Manchester. Michael was born October 10, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to his late parents Lt. Colonel Charles Griffin and Marilyn Griffin. He was a rambunctious kid who love riding his bike and hanging out at the movies. Michael starting working delivering newspapers and working at the family gas station. He graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1974 and then went to MTSU where he ultimately graduated with a Master’s Degree in business. Mike loved his family and never knew a stra nger. In his free time, he loved watching Star Trek, working on cars, watching westerns, and relaxing at home. Michael was a hard worker and he instilled his work ethic into his daughters.

