Read full article on original website
Related
Will Baylor Experiment with Quarterbacks in Week Three?
Blake Shapen had a bad Saturday, but was it bad enough to try something new?
Burnt Orange Nation
Meet Charles Wright, the third-string Texas QB who could start on Saturday
Charles Wright’s longtime dream could come true on Saturday when the UTSA Roadrunners travel to Austin to take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. A lifelong Texas fan who went to Austin High, the redshirt freshman quarterback has already checked off two huge...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Waco
It's been an unfortunate start to the college football season for some teams in Texas and the Baylor Bears found their first loss of the season against BYU over the weekend, but that doesn't mean Waco isn't full of winners.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
RELATED PEOPLE
Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools
WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the...
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
News Channel 25
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
Showers and humidity return after a cool start
Showers and humidity return as we make our way into the weekend -- Sean Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
dailytrib.com
Connections, challenges push Faith graduates through brutal Army Ranger school
For two graduates of Faith Academy of Marble Falls, training and earning the status of U.S. Army Ranger is a family affair. In June, 1st Lt. Rachel Bohnemann become the 108th female graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School since 2015, when women were first allowed to participate. That was also the year she graduated from high school, one year after fellow Faith Academy student Austin Ellis, class of 2014. Ellis earned his Ranger tab along with the man who was to become Rachel’s husband, John Bohnemann of Kansas, in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
dailytrib.com
First Baptist Elementary School restructures, deploys new teaching strategies
First Baptist Elementary School is changing lesson plans and teaching strategies as the Marble Falls school attempts to blend tradition with innovation. Administrators decided to usher in a new system of teaching after hearing feedback from parents at the end of last academic year, including that the school should adopt newer ways of teaching while staying true to its traditional Christian roots.
WacoTrib.com
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
Comments / 1