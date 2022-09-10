ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Meet Charles Wright, the third-string Texas QB who could start on Saturday

Charles Wright’s longtime dream could come true on Saturday when the UTSA Roadrunners travel to Austin to take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. A lifelong Texas fan who went to Austin High, the redshirt freshman quarterback has already checked off two huge...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple College mourns passing of former president

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
TEMPLE, TX
Kevin Aguilar
KWTX

Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Tiny house, big problems in Waco

WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Connections, challenges push Faith graduates through brutal Army Ranger school

For two graduates of Faith Academy of Marble Falls, training and earning the status of U.S. Army Ranger is a family affair. In June, 1st Lt. Rachel Bohnemann become the 108th female graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School since 2015, when women were first allowed to participate. That was also the year she graduated from high school, one year after fellow Faith Academy student Austin Ellis, class of 2014. Ellis earned his Ranger tab along with the man who was to become Rachel’s husband, John Bohnemann of Kansas, in 2020.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

First Baptist Elementary School restructures, deploys new teaching strategies

First Baptist Elementary School is changing lesson plans and teaching strategies as the Marble Falls school attempts to blend tradition with innovation. Administrators decided to usher in a new system of teaching after hearing feedback from parents at the end of last academic year, including that the school should adopt newer ways of teaching while staying true to its traditional Christian roots.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
AUSTIN, TX

