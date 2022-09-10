For two graduates of Faith Academy of Marble Falls, training and earning the status of U.S. Army Ranger is a family affair. In June, 1st Lt. Rachel Bohnemann become the 108th female graduate of U.S. Army Ranger School since 2015, when women were first allowed to participate. That was also the year she graduated from high school, one year after fellow Faith Academy student Austin Ellis, class of 2014. Ellis earned his Ranger tab along with the man who was to become Rachel’s husband, John Bohnemann of Kansas, in 2020.

