HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews dominates both sides to defeat Greenwood
ANDREWS, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Andrews Mustangs return home with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. Three turnovers in the first half helped the Mustangs to a 26-10 victory of the Greenwood Rangers.
Ashton Galvan started at quarterback for his second consecutive week for Andrews with three touchdowns against Greenwood. Andrews moves to 3-0 on the season and Greenwood falls to 1-2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
