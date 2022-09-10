Heather Klassen is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club. Klassen, a Jackson native and owner of Klassen Insurance in Jackson, was sworn in as head of the local service club Monday afternoon. The oath of office was administered by Laura Tjomsland, past lieutenant governor of the sixth division of the Minnesota-Dakotas District of Kiwanis International, herself a former member of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO