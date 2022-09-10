Read full article on original website
Tigers sweep the Huskies
The Class AAA No. 1 Marshall Tigers swept the Class AA No. 5 Jackson County Central volleyball team Tuesday night in Marshall, winning by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15. The loss drops the Huskies to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the West Division of the Big South Conference.
Carol Zebedee, 84
Carol Zebedee, age 84, of Alpha, Minnesota, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Temperance Lake Ridge assisted living in Sherburn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson, with Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial will take place following Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Jackson.
Steak and brew on the menu this Saturday
Steak and brew are on the menu at the annual Jackson Knights of Columbus Steak and Brew feed this Saturday. Things fire up at 6:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. On the menu are steak, a baked potato, candied carrots, vegetable tray selection, two kids of homemade brew and a selection of canned beer, homemade root beer and soft-serve ice cream.
Klassen takes helm of Jackson Kiwanis Club
Heather Klassen is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club. Klassen, a Jackson native and owner of Klassen Insurance in Jackson, was sworn in as head of the local service club Monday afternoon. The oath of office was administered by Laura Tjomsland, past lieutenant governor of the sixth division of the Minnesota-Dakotas District of Kiwanis International, herself a former member of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
New staff writer joins Pilot newsroom
Taryn Lessman has joined the staff of the award-wining Jackson County Pilot as a part-time staff writer. Lessman is a junior at Jackson County Central High School in Jackson. She also attends Minnesota West Community and Technical College as a Postsecondary Enrollment Options student. Lessman currently serves as junior class...
Sheriff’s report 9-15-22
Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 790th Avenue and 570th Street in Wisconsin Township. Jason Weets of Alpha was traveling eastbound on 570th Street in a 2004 Ford Taurus. Vincent Turner of Jackson, Mo., and four passengers were traveling southbound on 570th Street in a Honda. The vehicles collided in the intersection, and both sustained heavy damage. The Jackson Ambulance and Warmka Towing assisted at the scene.
Expanded in-city hunt off for now
Plans to expand Jackson’s in-town deer hunt to city-owned property are off — for now. Members of the Jackson City Council last week decided to put off a plan to allow bow hunting on city property t...
