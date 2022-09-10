ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

These were the top Greater Lansing high school football performers in Week 3

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

Here is a look at the top performances from Week 3 football games in Greater Lansing. This reflects stats provided to the LSJ.

TOP PERFORMERS

CASON CARSWELL, MASON: The sophomore quarterback completed 12 of 17 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 55-20 victory over Fowlerville.

BRYCE KURNCZ, DEWITT: The senior finished with 211 yards rushing and a touchdown, had 105 yards receiving and threw for 75 yards in the Panthers' 45-38 overtime loss to Detroit Catholic Central.

BO LINCOLN, OLIVET: The junior returned two interceptions for touchdowns, threw for 92 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score for the Eagles in a 44-8 GLAC win over Stockbridge.

COLIN PAGE, MASON: Page had a big night in the Bulldogs' 55-20 CAAC Red win over Fowlerville. He had five catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kick for a score. Page also had an interception.

TY RANDALL, LAINGSBURG: Randall competed 15 of 21 passes for 231 yards and three scores while helping the Wolfpack top Potterville 49-0 for their first win.

TROY WERTMAN, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA: The senior threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 161 yards and three scores in the Pirates' 51-8 CMAC victory over Dansville.

STAT LEADERS

Passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5JOR_0hpbZWhX00

Cason Carswell, Mason - 273 yards

Ty Randall, Laingsburg - 231 yards

Jayden Colby, Leslie - 222 yards

Bronson Bupp, Ithaca - 193 yards

Austin Poirier, Perry - 191 yards

Aspen Keyes, DeWitt - 141 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston – 139 yards

Colin Veith, Ovid-Elsie - 134 yards

Troy Wertman, Pewamo-Westphalia - 131 yards

Alex Fernandez, Lansing Catholic - 113 yards

Rushing

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt - 211 yards

Troy Wertman, Pewamo-Westphalia - 161 yards

Cayden Scott, Maple Valley - 142 yards

Jahi Wood, Waverly - 120 yards

Nathan Willette, Lakewood - 114 yards

Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg - 108 yards

Max Fourman, Leslie - 107 yards

AJ Martel, Mason - 107 yards

Mark Bendele, St. Johns - 105 yards

Montreal Reid, Lakewood - 103 yards

Kory Amachree, Haslett - 101 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston - 100 yards

Receiving

Colin Page, Mason - 171 yards

Rease Teel, Perry - 128 yards

Ethan Hull, Ithaca - 120 yards

Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie - 117 yards

Bryce Kurncz. DeWitt - 105 yards

Jack Borgman, Laingsburg - 100 yards

Ty Rakan, Lansing Catholic - 75 yards

