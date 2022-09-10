Read full article on original website
Opinion: Cromwell-Portland football team looks comfortable in role as champion
Cromwell/Portland isn’t hiding the fact that it won the CIAC Class S football championship last season and now wants a Class SS title to go with it. The Panthers looked comfortable and confident in the role of a defending state champ when they opened their season last Thursday with a 41-0 Pequot-Sassacus Division victory over visiting Morgan. Senior Cole Brisson passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers built a 35-point lead by halftime.
Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
New Canaan's Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former New Canaan High standout Drew Pyne has been named starting quarterback at Notre Dame. The announcement came Monday, when Irish coach Marcus Freeman said starter Tyler Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain in the AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Buchner will have to undergo surgery and is projected to be out for four months, mostly likely the remainder of the season.
22 Greenwich students named National Merit semifinalists, showing off their ‘hard work and discipline’
GREENWICH — A total of 22 Greenwich students made the cut as the National Merit Scholarship Program recently announced its semifinalists for the Class of 2023. There are five students from Brunswick School, five from Greenwich Academy, 11 from Greenwich High School and one from Sacred Heart Greenwich who qualified.
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
New Milford man, 24, killed in Route 7 crash in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — A New Milford man was killed Wednesday night in a one-car crash on Route 7, according to state police. Caleb Anderson, 24, of Sterling Drive, was driving a 2017 Kia Forte LX on Route 7 northbound when he crashed into the center median and struck the concrete support pillar for the Junction Road overpass around 9:30 p.m., state police said.
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
Peter Manfredonia, accused of 2020 deadly CT crime spree, to appear in court today
MILFORD — Peter Manfredonia, a former University of Connecticut student accused of killing two people in a May 2020 crime spree, is set to appear for a pretrial hearing Thursday morning. Manfredonia, 25, a 2015 Newtown High School graduate, will appear in state Superior Court in Milford. He has...
Tree Falls on Man in Litchfield: Officials
Police are investigating after a tree fell on a man in Litchfield Friday evening. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Goshen Road for a report of a tree that fell on a man. The man was pulled out from under the tree, police said. He has...
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
