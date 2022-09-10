Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Bloomington Central Catholic flexes defensive muscle to keep Tolono Unity off the scoreboard 7-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Bloomington Central Catholic shutout Tolono Unity 7-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Peerless Cleaning enters into Name, Image and Likeness deal with two Millikin student athletes
DECATUR — Two Millikin students have recently become trendsetters in the world of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as the first Big Blue athletes to signing NIL agreements. Big Blue women's basketball All-American Elyce Knudsen and wrestler Jordan Carson reached an agreement with Peerless Cleaning & Restoration...
Herald & Review
Springfield cancels check from Quincy 3-1
Springfield handed Quincy a tough 3-1 loss in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 18 sec ago.
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
arthurgraphic.com
2022 Cerro Gordo Homecoming King and Queen Candidates
KING AND QUEEN CANDIDATES. The Cerro Gordo High School Homecoming Queen and King candidates for 2022 have been announced. Pictured are Kaitlynn Adams and Carson Brown, Lillyanna Weldy and Romeo Montes, and Lexus Lawhorn and Joseph Meinders. The school bonfire will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Piatt County Fairgrounds. This year the king and queen will be announced during the halftime performance.
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
nprillinois.org
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
nprillinois.org
A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
959theriver.com
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
Herald & Review
Decatur's Mid-Summer Moon Productions latest show a family event
DECATUR — The latest musical presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions is truly a family show. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be on stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at the Decatur Civic Center. The story is told of a rich, yet arrogant, man who is...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event
The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
