ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

First Oakridge-area evacuees arriving at LCC, fairgrounds shelters in Eugene

By Adam Duvernay and Chris Pietsch, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Twe0M_0hpbXcyb00

The first evacuees from the Oakridge-Westfir area began arriving at the temporary evacuation center Lane Community College on Friday night.

The Oakridge-Westfir area is under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order because of the Cedar Creek Fire.

At the fairgrounds, Lane County Health and Human Services Assistant Director Kachina Inman said she expects her team will be working through the night helping evacuees.

Get the latest wildfire updates: Level 3-go now notice ordered for Oakridge, Westfir, High Prairie

Officials are asking all people who evacuated to let the county know so they can be directed to resources. Checking in with the county will help assure that residents can be connected with resources after the fire, Inman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GekY_0hpbXcyb00

“We want to make sure we’re connecting them to the proper resources,” Inman said. “We’re really trying to get people here who don’t have a place to go.“

People who can check in on their phones and have accommodations should check in with the county online. There are devices at LCC that evacuees can use.

Evacuees can sign in with the county, as well as other resources, at bit.ly/CedarCreekFireInfo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTb2S_0hpbXcyb00

Mavis Pas spent all day evacuating horses and other animals from Oakridge, but by the time she was ready to go back and fetch her husband the Level 3 evacuation was in effect. Pas hasn't heard from him since — so now she's looking for him at LCC.

"I'm not sure if my husband is here or not," she said through tears. "He's 90 years old. He wouldn't come with me in the car. He said, 'Just come back and get me." Well, I came back and it was already Level 3. They said they'll pick him up, but I haven't heard anything."

Pas said she doesn't know what comes next or where she'll go.

"I haven't a clue. I haven't a clue. I truly did not expect it to get to this," Pas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4Uaf_0hpbXcyb00

County fairgrounds serving as overnight shelter

Pas brought her and friends' horses to the Lane County Fairgrounds, which is accepting evacuees' large and small animals. By 9 p.m. a dozen horses and goats joined three ducks, a chicken and three rabbits at the makeshift staging area for animal evacuees.

Those without anywhere to go or a way to check in should come to LCC first.

“If people are coming here and need somewhere to stay tonight, we’re going to triage and we’re going to send them over to the (Lane County) Fairgrounds and set them up over there,” Inman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz134_0hpbXcyb00

An emergency center where people can stay overnight is being set up at the fairgrounds, she said. People also will be allowed to camp overnight at LCC.

Lester Roney from Springfield joined others with the Eugene American Red Cross as they hastily set up dozens of cots in a pavilion at the fairgrounds as the first evacuees from Oakridge arrived by bus.

Ron Loughrey made the decision to evacuate to Eugene from Oakridge during the Level 2 advisory early in the day.

"I have mobility issues and thought it best that I leave early," said Loughrey, as he arrived just before 9 p.m. Friday at the Lane County Fairgrounds on a bus with two others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Jr5R_0hpbXcyb00

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com . Follow on Twitter @ DuvernayOR .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: First Oakridge-area evacuees arriving at LCC, fairgrounds shelters in Eugene

Comments / 2

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Oakridge, OR
Government
City
Westfir, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Springfield, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Dozens of Oakridge evacuate seek shelter at Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore.—More than a hundred Oakridge evacuees are sheltering at the Lane Events Center after leaving their homes because of the Cedar Creek Fire Sunday. One of them is Jeryka Johnson, a single mom of three who said the community has gathered around her and others during this scary time.
OAKRIDGE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcc#Horse#High Prairie#Lane Community College
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Red Flags and Power Disruptions

Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
OREGON STATE
eugeneweekly.com

A Police Beating in Cottage Grove

When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
klcc.org

Virtual meeting Monday clarifies some Cedar Creek Fire questions

With the Cedar Creek Fire now burning over 90,000 acres, and containment back to zero percent, a team coordinating firefighting efforts hosted a virtual community meeting Monday night. Officials from Northwest Team Six and the Lane County Sheriff’s office emphasized the choice to evacuate Oakridge was not taken lightly, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kezi.com

Deputies working to get barricaded subject out of home

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies are actively working to get a barricaded subject out of a home near south 2nd Street. According to LCSO, two adults are inside the home right now. They are asking that the public avoid the area. This is a developing situation and details...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike

Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead

ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
ELKTON, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy