Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
HPD now serves as after-hours EPO filing location for women
Effective immediately, the Hopkinsville Police Department on North Main Street is Christian County’s new filing location for female petitioners after-hours emergency protective order processing. Women seeking to file an after-hours EPO may now do so at HPD after 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a...
Ronald Lewis Agney
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday September 14th at 11am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
HS Sports Recap/Preview
A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.
Clarksville orchestra concert to benefit CASA, Grace & Mercy
There will be a joint fundraiser Saturday night at First Baptist Church for Grace and Mercy and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Kira Bailey with CASA says that organization places volunteers in the Family Court system to follow foster children through their proceedings, advocating for the best potential outcome and they could use additional volunteers and board members.
VFW takes a moment to remember, honor those lost on 9/11
Veterans of Foreign War Post 1913 in Hopkinsville held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday, in spite of the rainy weather outside. Post Commander John Brame says the attacks that happened in the country on September 11, 2001 should never be forgotten, not just for what occurred that day, but the years of war and the many lives that were additionally lost following those days.
Motown with the Museum coming up Saturday
Motown with the Museum will take over the War Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville this Saturday and fill the venue with music, food and good times. Museum Director Alissa Keller appeared on WHOP Monday morning and says they’re ready to dance Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. and while they are sold out of tables, there were still a few tickets available—but they’re going fast.
Bentzel talks ‘High Attendance Day’, freshmen commitment to graduation
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel discussed ‘High Attendance Day’ and a freshmen ‘commitment to graduation’ imitative during an appearance Tuesday morning on WHOP. Tuesday was High Attendance Day across Kentucky with a renewed emphasis on getting students in buildings and on time following three...
Rotary hears of growth, upcoming events from Downtown Renaissance District
The Downtown Renaissance District in Hopkinsville is gearing up a slew of events in the coming weeks, and Director Holly Boggess says they continue to see growth and interest in that area. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Tuesday, Boggess says the district is focused on revitalizing the downtown...
