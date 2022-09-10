ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Week 3 football: South Fork, Vero Beach, Centennial, Jensen, Martin County score wins

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago

South Fork 14, Sebastian River 3

Special teams came to the rescue for South Fork on a night where they found big plays hard to come by as sophomore Tony Jefferson ran a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and classmate Jonny Ahern returned a punt 40 yards for a score to give the Bulldogs their first win of 2022.

The game did not have a single point scored on offense as Sebastian River’s Dominic Fullington hammered in a 47-yard field goal right near the end of the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jefferson weaved his way through the Shark wave of tacklers to give his team the lead.

South Fork’s defense held Sebastian River in check the entire game as junior Jason Curry recorded his third interception in three games and Richard Kramer, Kade Thomas, Bobby Byrd and Michael Martinez all registered a sack.

Early in the fourth, Ahern fielded a punt and had a clear lane to his right and ran by Sebastian’s defenders to put the game effectively on ice.

"We’ll take a win any way we can get it," South Fork head coach Antwan Blatch said. "Special teams were huge tonight, Tony on the kickoff return and Ahern on that punt. This team has been fighting it the last two weeks, we felt like we let one slip away last week. I told them this week, let’s come out here and finish a ballgame. That’s what we did."

Vero Beach 62, Port St. Lucie 0

Vandrevius Jacobs turned all of his three catches into three touchdowns on the night including an electrifying 72-yard shovel pass as Vero Beach comfortably improved to 3-0 on the season.

Quincy Rodgers scored on an eight-yard touchdown run early in the opening quarter and Jacobs followed up taking an inside shovel pass from Tyler Aronson and the Florida State commit broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and found daylight down the sideline where he easily outran the Jaguar defense.

Aronson threw three more touchdowns, one to Justin Woulard and two more to Jacobs in the first half and Woulard added a incredible 85-yard punt return for a score, his second punt return touchdown of the season.

Jonathan Hillsman added two touchdown runs and Jaquone Jean scored another for Vero Beach, who on defense got an interceptions from Elijah Anderson, Lorenzo Williams and Marquis Baskin to help the team post its second straight shutout.

Centennial 30, Heritage 0

Leading 10-0 going into the fourth quarter, Centennial got a touchdown pass from Malik Torres to Jacob Hovey and touchdown runs from Ze'Quan Wright and Ricky Cooper to complete a shutout for their second win of the season.

Torres connected with Isaiah Roberts for a touchdown in the first half and Lamar Wilson hit a field goal for the Eagles, who led 10-0 at halftime.

Jensen Beach 17, Wellington 14

Gavin Harte’s 20-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining sent Jensen Beach to a 17-14 win and a 3-0 start to the season.

Overcoming a tough night offensively, Jensen Beach’s defense and special teams made the difference.

Dylan Fatovich scooped up a fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown and in the fourth quarter, Dennis Palmer, Jr. took a punt back 60 yards that tied the game at 14-14.

A blocked punt by Jensen Beach set the Falcons up in the final minute leading to Harte’s winning moment. Harte also hit a game-winning field goal last year against South Fork.

Falcons fight off Wolverines: 3 takeaways: Jensen Beach football stuns Wellington with last-minute field goal

Martin County 28, Jupiter 0

Jayden Vega threw two touchdowns as the Tigers pitched another shutout on defense with the game being called due to weather with 1:39 left in the third quarter.

Vega overcame throwing his first two interceptions as a varsity quarterback by throwing an 11-yard touchdown to Ricardo Weaver and a 58-yard strike to Tristan Taylor in the first half.

Dominic Lucci scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Denzel Alexander raced 35 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring for the Tigers.

Tigers blank Jupiter: Martin County's Jayden Vega stays hot as undefeated Tigers blank Jupiter

Seminole 41, Treasure Coast 22

George Roberts scored on an 8-yard run and Melik Cooper took an interception back for a touchdown to help Treasure Coast stay in the game at halftime but the Seminoles pulled away in the third quarter to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Seminole star wide receiver Darren Lawrence, a Florida State commit, accounted for four touchdowns on the night after missing the Seminoles’ victory last week against Osceola with an injury.

The Titans will finally play in the area next week as they have a crucial District 12-4S opener against undefeated Martin County needing to avoid going 0-4 to start the season.

Bayside 13, Fort Pierce Central 6

In a low-scoring battle, the Bears bogged down Fort Pierce Central’s offense the entire night to send the Cobras to their second loss of the season.

Jemar Paul caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ahmar Atwell for the lone touchdown of the night for Fort Pierce Central.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Week 3 football: South Fork, Vero Beach, Centennial, Jensen, Martin County score wins

Comments / 1

