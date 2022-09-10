Bartlett upends top-ranked Lausanne

Lausanne hit Bartlett with the first punch Friday night.

But instead of folding, the Panthers punched right back and kept hitting the Lynx the rest of the way. And as a result, the Bartlett football team suddenly looks like a serious contender in a stacked region race.

Rahmaan Rinkin returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown as Bartlett — ranked 14th in this week’s Daily Memphian Power 15 — surprised top-ranked Lausanne, 42-31, before a packed house at Lausanne.

The result was no fluke; Bartlett took the lead midway through the first quarter and never surrendered it and convincingly erased the memory of last year’s meeting, a 35-0 win by the Lynx that was perhaps even more one-sided than the score would indicate.

“Our kids made a bunch of plays; they just played so hard,” said Panthers coach Lance Tucker after watching his team improve to 3-1. “Their kids played hard (also); their coaching staff does an unbelievable job. But our kids played hard and made some big plays. Going into the game, we just wanted to see our kids improve from where they had been, regardless of the score.”

Considering the caliber of competition — Lausanne entered the game ranked second in the state in Division 2-AA — it was easily Bartlett’s best performance to date. The Panthers opened the year with a routine victory over PURE Youth before traveling to Alabama, Tucker’s old stomping grounds, to take on Hoover two weeks ago.

That game got out of hand early as the Panthers fell, 56-7. They rebounded nicely, however, with a 49-19 win over rebuilding Arlington in the Region 8-6A opener.

The region slate only gets tougher, starting with next week’s home game against undefeated and state-ranked Germantown. Later match-ups against Houston (Sept. 30 away), Collierville (Oct. 21 at home) and Whitehaven (Oct. 28 away) will go a long way toward determining the Panthers’ postseason hopes.

They looked playoff-ready Friday, even though Tucker was quick to point out there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We figured out how to win,” he said. “(But) we don’t know how to handle success. That’s going to be the story this week. We won a big one but next week’s going to be bigger. We have to have a good week of practice and go from there ... next week’s a whole different ballgame.

“It’s easy to win one. Now we’ve got to win two, three, four, five, six more.”

Lausanne (2-1) opened the scoring not even a minute into the game as Ohio State commit quarterback Brock Glenn lofted a perfectly-thrown 38-yard pass to C.J. Jordan. The Panthers needed less than a minute themselves to tie the game as quarterback Braylen Ragland, who is headed to Georgia State, found a wide-open Deshaun Catron for a 65-yarder that made it 7-7.

Game on.

Catron went 75 yards on an end-around to put Bartlett ahead 14-7 and then in the second quarter, Geron Johnson made it 21-10 with a short TD run. That one was set up after Rinkin recovered a Lausanne fumble.

Zymarion Kendall, who was terrific for the Lynx, then went 82 yards to pull his team to within four before Ragland scored from a yard out to cap a 95-yard drive. Rinkin then struck immediately after halftime, using his terrific speed — he’s one of the state’s top hurdlers — to outrun the pursuit and make it 35-17.

Glenn’s short TD run pulled the Lynx to within 11 before Bartlett delivered a back-breaking, time-consuming drive in the fourth quarter that ended with another short TD run from Johnson.

“The first series they go up 7 nothing like we weren’t even out there,” said Tucker. “We had a play we were going to try to hold on to (the pass to Catron) for later in the game but I thought ‘we better try something.’ Everything kind of started clicking after that.

“We were getting three or four yards a clip (running) and as long as we were doing that, I was going to keep calling the run. The guys up front, the running backs, the quarterback got us into some good looks ... (and) anytime you get points off special teams coming out of halftime, that’s huge.”

Lausanne must now regroup as it travels for the first time this season; the Lynx head to Greenville (Ala.) next week.