Underclassmen carry the load as surprising Hammonton squad improves to 3-0

HAMMONTON – You could say there's a youth movement going on, among members of the Hammonton High School football team. The Blue Devils gave the ball to sophomore Kenny Smith, junior Lucas Goehringer and freshman Nakeem Powell Friday night – and man could they move.

Hammonton rolled up 352 rushing yards on the way to trouncing Highland, 40-7, in their West Jersey Football League game. All three of those running backs had a touchdown run of 59 yards or more.

All three had the same group to thank, too.

The offensive line of Camryn Broadnax, Christian Medina, Mike Ryan, Ryland Smith and Elijah Church opened holes for them all night long.

“We had guys stepping up, we were proud to see,” Hammonton head coach James Raso said. “The offensive line did a nice job tonight. All three of those backs will be the first ones to credit them. It was great to see us getting off the ball.”

And they didn't have to wait long to see it. Smith's 59-yard touchdown came on a run off left tackle on the Blue Devils' first play from scrimmage.

“We'd been running that play all week in practice,” Smith said. “We knew we were going to punch them in the mouth and get some good yards, but we took it all the way to the house. It was a good job by (wingback) Joe Gillen, on a kick around on the outside. We'd been practicing that all week on that play.”

Smith added a 14-yard run to make it 13-0. The Blue Devils added Goehringer's 76-yard burst through the middle and a 37-yard pass from Billy Way to Powell and led 27-0 by halftime.

Three things we learned

∎ Powell is a game changer. There aren't a dozen receivers in South Jersey who would have come up with that touchdown catch. Highland had the play defended perfectly and it didn't matter. The freshman took it over his shoulder with one hand.

“He kind of did lock me up. I don't know how to explain it,” Powell said. “But I was running down the sideline and the quarterback threw an amazing pass.”

Amazing also describes Powell's 68-yard run, which set up his 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

∎ Tough up front: For the second time this season, Hammonton held an opponent under 100 rushing yards. Highland managed just 89 yards on 25 attempts and trailed 13-0 before it managed a first down. The Blue Devils' defense made an opening statement as powerful as their offense – John Smith crashed through to blow up the Tartans' first play for a 4-yard loss, and two plays later, Highland was punting.

∎ Avant Stewart is going to be a problem for every defense he faces. Highland's senior wide receiver found space in the Hammonton secondary throughout the night and got open deep a couple of times. Hammonton changed personnel and changed approaches, but never really had him neutralized. Stewart grabbed nine passes for 87 yards and the Tartans' only touchdown.

Game balls

For Highland, Stewart. For Hammonton, Powell, whose touchdown catch was the Blue Devils' only completion of the night.

They said it

Kenny Smith, on Hammonton's fast start:

“We're 3-0. A lot of people didn't expect it, but we knew it from the jump. We're going to keep pushing. We're not going to get complacent. We'll keep going. This team is very resilient. We trained hard all summer for moments like this. We're going to push through.”

James Raso, on being 3-0:

“I don't know how many people outside the program would have though it, and we didn't necessarily know what we had either, but obviously, the goal is to start the season off well. We'll definitely take it, but now it's a different mindset. We've got to go on the road for three, so it's a different mindset for this next game.”

Highland coach Brian Leary:

“It's disappointing. At times, we show glimpses of doing good things, but we've just got to put it together. As coaches, the only thing we can think about is next week; so that's what we've got to do. The season's still young, but it's moving along. We need to start doing some things better, but I believe in our team. I think we can do that.”

