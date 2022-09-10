ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckney, MI

Lead slips away for Pinckney in second half of football loss to Tecumseh

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago

Pinckney was able to move the football, but left too many drives unfinished Friday night in a 35-14 loss to Tecumseh.

The Pirates had a 355-348 edge in total offense, but failed to convert on fourth down inside the Tecumseh 30-yard line three times.

“Early on in the second quarter, we had a couple short fields where we didn’t cash in,” Pinckney coach Jason Carpenter said. “Again, it comes down to we’re not executing, so we’ve got to go back to the basics. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching up, making sure the basics are covered. If we don’t get the right first step correct, we’re going to get beat.”

Pinckney’s defense bounced back after allowing a 14-play, 92-yard touchdown drive on the Indians’ first possession, holding them off the board the rest of the half. The Pirates took a 7-6 halftime lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Brady Raymond with 16 seconds left in the half.

Tecumseh took a 14-7 lead with 6:25 left in the third quarter and extended it to 20-7 on an 81-yard touchdown run with 9:31 remaining in the game.

A 1-yard run by Ethan Vanover got Pinckney within 20-14 with 5:25 left in the game. Tecumseh tacked on two touchdowns in the final 2:16 to win going away.

“I’ve got to do a better job on the defensive side of the ball to make sure our guys are doing their jobs,” Carpenter said. “For some reason, our kids aren’t reading their keys, running to the football, 11 hats to the ball, pursuing. So, all losses go on me.”

It was the Indians’ first victory over Pinckney in the six years that the Pirates have been back in the SEC White.

Raymond continued to carry the Pirates’ offense, going 15-for-22 for 145 yards and running 29 times for 141 yards. Nobody else ran for more than 25 yards.

Nolan Carruthers caught eight passes for 79 yards, while Luke Marhofer caught four for 50 yards for Pinckney.

“I thought we spread the ball around a little bit better,” Carpenter said. “Some of his run plays were off him scrambling on pass plays. He had 29 carries; probably 20 of them were calls, the other nine came off either scrambles or broken plays. I thought our running backs did a really good job and Marhofer had a pretty good game. Carruthers is who he is; he’s going to be a stud. It’s nice to have some other wide receivers step up.”

The Pirates (1-2) will travel to Chelsea next Friday to take on the defending state Division 4 champion.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Lead slips away for Pinckney in second half of football loss to Tecumseh

