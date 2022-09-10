The 'Scho' goes on at Streetsboro

STREETSBORO — As the Rockets looked to replace a historic Class of 2022, one thing was clear.

Streetsboro girls soccer was going to lean heavily on the Schofield sisters.

Alyssa, a senior, would need to help lead the midfield with the graduation of Ella Deevers and Kenzie Mobley, two stellar facilitators (with Deevers now playing for Bowling Green).

Lydia, a sophomore striker, would face much more attention from opposing defenses following the graduation of Emma Flick, the Division II Player of the Year who is now playing for Xavier.

Together, the Schofield sisters have helped lift the Rockets to a strong start: 4-3-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the Metro Athletic Conference entering next week's massive showdown with Field.

They have also helped lift each other up.

"Obviously, we played travel together," Alyssa Schofield said. "And when I started playing club and going to high school, we kind of just kicked [the ball] around the backyard together, but to actually get to play together again and watch her score, and sometimes be a part of why she scores, it's really nice."

Alyssa Schofield glides, Lydia Schofield thrives

Alyssa Schofield is one of the Rockets' main links.

She links defenders and forwards.

"She's looking to facilitate above scoring," Streetsboro coach Ryan Willard said. "She just kind of glides around on the field and she puts herself in great spots, and when I watch game film, I notice her being in the right position over and over and over."

She also links eras, connecting many of the past players who helped the Rockets win three straight league titles with a very talented group of younger players. Schofield spent years with Deevers, Flick and Mobley — three of the greatest players not just in program history, but Portage County soccer history — and carries that experience into 2022.

"It's hard to maintain that tradition because the three that graduated last year were insane and you're never going to get three like them again," Schofield said. "So it's definitely hard to replace them and you're not going to replace them, but they were always so positive, so I guess that's one of the main things is just try to remain positive on the field because that's one of the things they did to help us younger people when they first came."

Entering the season, Willard was curious how Schofield, a soft-spoken senior, would absorb a leadership role. For the most part, the veteran Rockets coach simply watched — he allows the student-athletes to decide who their leaders are — as Schofield emerged as a captain.

"Alyssa was kind of thrust into being a leader this year, which she's not the most vocal person, and so I was curious to see how that would translate, but she's done a really good job," Willard said. "I think it always says a lot for who the younger kids feel like should be their leader, because we wait pretty late, until like right before the first game, so they can kind of see who's stepping up, and Alyssa leads by example really well."

Lydia, meanwhile, is one of the Rockets' leading scorers.

That was clear even as a freshman.

Sure, Flick and Deevers scored most of the team's goals last season, but the Schofield sisters were next on the list, with Lydia scoring nine and Alyssa tallying six. Indeed, Lydia announced herself with two goals and an assist in her very first game.

"Watching [Alyssa] play, I was a little scared because everybody just looked so much older," Lydia Schofield said. "So I was a little nervous coming into high school, but then I think having my sister here made it a little easier for me to get into it because she would encourage me, and if I was getting down, she would build me back up."

Schofield later added multiple-goal performances against Coventry and Ravenna, and even added a goal in the district semifinals against Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

None of which surprised her older sister.

"Not really," Alyssa Schofield said. "I mean when we played travel together for Streetsboro United, she was always the one scoring for us, no matter where she played on the field, forward, midfield, so it wasn't really that much of a surprise to me, to be honest."

Schofield sisters overcome early obstacles

Taking on bigger roles isn't easy and the Schofield sisters faced adversity almost immediately this season when Alyssa pulled her quad during a scrimmage.

"I pulled my quad pretty bad and then I practiced on it the next practice and it made it worse," Schofield said. "So it was just a lot of rest. It was hard because I just wanted to practice, [but] I knew that if I went out there and even just tweaked it once, I'd be out for so much longer, so it's just a lot of rest and icing and heating, and it was tough, but it was worth it to get to play at the beginning of the season and not be out."

Lydia, meanwhile, took a few games to find the back of the net.

"It's been a transition," Willard said. "We played with two forwards the last couple years, and of course last year, one of them is Emma Flick, which took a lot of pressure off of Lydia and she pretty much could roam free because everybody was so concerned with Emma. Now, we're playing with one central forward. It really gives her a different role and so defenses can really focus on her more."

Still, Willard wasn't worried.

He could see the sophomore doing the right things, which eventually paid off for a hat trick against Ravenna and then the game-winner in Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Cloverleaf.

"It's been really fun to watch her progression just in the last couple weeks as to little movements that she's making to get herself into space," Willard said. "We knew it was coming and so [that night against Ravenna] wasn't too much of a surprise when she got herself free a few times."

And as the sisters get used to their new roles, they're savoring one last season together playing for the Rockets.

"I feel like it makes it better when she scores," Lydia Schofield said. "Just because, I don't know, she's my sister, so it feels more, 'Yay.'"

Wait, did the sophomore just say she prefers it when her older sister scores versus when she herself finds the back of the net?

"No, I like scoring," the sophomore said as both sisters laughed.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: The 'Scho' goes on at Streetsboro