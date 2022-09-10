ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, TX

12newsnow.com

Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
BUNA, TX
Orange Leader

Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
ORANGE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Amazing Privacy at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas

As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.
LUMBERTON, TX
Orange Leader

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
VINTON, LA
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange Cove CISD superintendent testifies in Austin

West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris recently spent time at the legislative level in Austin. He testified on behalf of school districts before the Texas House Ways and Means Committee. He is pictured here with Christy Rome of the Texas School Coalition.
WEST ORANGE, TX
nypressnews.com

Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son

HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Orange Leader

Vidor High celebrates Employee of the Month

VIDOR— Vidor High School announced Josh Tauzin as the VHS Employee of the Month. Tauzin is in his third year at VHS and sixth overall teaching in Vidor ISD. He teaches Algebra I and has established himself as a respected teacher among colleagues, students and parents. When he was...
VIDOR, TX

