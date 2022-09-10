Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
After tough 0-3 start, Vidor coach stresses Pirates remain “a really good football team”
VIDOR – After a tough start to the season, the Vidor Pirates look to iron out some kinks when they welcome in the Lake Charles St. Louis Saints in a non-district battle Friday at Pirate Field. The Pirates (0-3) are in the hunt for their first win against the...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears honed in on long trip to face Kincaid
LITTLE CYPRESS — One more road trip for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears in non-district play. However, this week, it’s going to be lengthy one. The Bears (2-1), coming off a 41-7 victory at Bridge City, are making a long trek to take on the Houston Kincaid Falcons (1-2) Friday night.
Orange Leader
Mustangs coach expects bounce-back performance with trip to highly touted Newton Eagles
WEST ORANGE – It was tough sledding for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs last Friday night after absorbing a 27-6 loss at the hands of the Port Neches-Groves Indians. The Indians controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night as the Mustangs (2-1) were looking for answers on both sides of the ball.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s 3-sport threat Chrissy Joseph shares key to success during busy year
LITTLE CYPRESS – Wanting to have a blast and racking up victories in her senior year, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Chrissy Joseph is just in Phase One of three phases this season. Joseph, a two-time All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team member and all-district selection, is trying her best to lift the...
12newsnow.com
Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne
BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
Orange Leader
Former West Orange-Stark star K.J. Miller sets all-time Mary-Hardin Baylor receptions record
Former West Orange-Stark standout K.J. Miller continues to re-write the record books at Mary-Hardin Baylor. Miller hauled in nine catches for 109 yards in the Crusaders’ tough 28-24 loss to Wisconsin Whitewater over the weekend. However, with his big outing, Miller became the all-time leader in receptions at the...
Port Arthur News
Landlord’s Daiquiri Den is ready to take your watch parties to the next level
Whether it’s hanging out before heading to the stadium to watch high school football or catching a college or NFL game, Landlord’s Daiquiri Den has a spot prepared. “We welcome people to come in and chill out and get ready for the game since we are so close to the stadium,” Jermire Roberts, one of the owners, said.
Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month. In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight...
Orange Leader
Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
Amazing Privacy at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas
As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.
Orange Leader
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
51-Year-Old Kelly June Grogan Jr. Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Beaumont on Wednesday. The officials stated that 51-year-old Kelly June Grogan Jr. was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange Cove CISD superintendent testifies in Austin
West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris recently spent time at the legislative level in Austin. He testified on behalf of school districts before the Texas House Ways and Means Committee. He is pictured here with Christy Rome of the Texas School Coalition.
nypressnews.com
Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son
HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year. The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week. “This is a great accomplishment — one...
WFAA
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Orange Leader
Vidor High celebrates Employee of the Month
VIDOR— Vidor High School announced Josh Tauzin as the VHS Employee of the Month. Tauzin is in his third year at VHS and sixth overall teaching in Vidor ISD. He teaches Algebra I and has established himself as a respected teacher among colleagues, students and parents. When he was...
