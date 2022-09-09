ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges names Lynn in five categories

U.S. News & World Report today announced its 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings and recognized Lynn University in five categories. Among the "Best Regional Universities (South)," Lynn ranked No. 50 in the Best Value category, which evaluates cost and benefits; No. 5 for Least Debt after Graduation; No. 15 for Campus Ethnic Diversity; and No. 90 for Social Mobility.
Robert Watson featured in South Florida PBS episode

Robert Watson, distinguished professor of American history, was interviewed for the second time on "Between the Covers"—South Florida's PBS summer series. Watson discussed his book "George Washington's Final Battle: The Epic Struggle to Build a Capital City and Nation," which brings to life how the country's first president tirelessly advocated for a capital on the shores of the Potomac.
Robert Watson lectures at various events

Robert Watson, distinguished professor of American history, lectured for a national audience with Curiosity Stream and One Day University where he discussed statehood for Israel on the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Peace Accords. Watson also delivered speeches for the Congressman Cliff Stearns Lecture Series at Central Florida College and...
Capstone Apartments open at Lynn, offering affordable housing for 342 students

Lynn University announced the opening of its new Capstone Apartments, a $40.5 million residence hall project created through a public-private partnership with national student housing developer Capstone Development Partners. The design-build team included Capstone Management Partners, Gerrits Construction, Design Collective, Donahue Architecture and Design, and Provident Resources Group. Located on Lynn’s campus in Boca Raton, the apartments offer affordable, convenient housing for 342 upperclassmen and graduate students.
