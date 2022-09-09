U.S. News & World Report today announced its 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings and recognized Lynn University in five categories. Among the "Best Regional Universities (South)," Lynn ranked No. 50 in the Best Value category, which evaluates cost and benefits; No. 5 for Least Debt after Graduation; No. 15 for Campus Ethnic Diversity; and No. 90 for Social Mobility.

